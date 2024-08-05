Internal Advert: Textile Production Supervisor – Garment Factory Unit
Job Description
Internal Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill in the above mentioned position that has arisen in the University.
The main purpose of the Textile Production Supervisor is to ensure that all operational activities associated with garment production are carried out in compliance with the University’s quality standards.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Adhere to production schedules, assigning staff to ensure that production goals are met.
- Check production output according to determined quality specifications.
- Contribute and make recommendations to control and reduce departmental overall costs.
- Coordinate textile manufacturing processes and ensure compliance with production plans.
- Develop and implement improvements in the areas of throughput, cycle time and inventory reduction.
- Ensure quality control measures are met at line start up and through-out the production run;
- Ensure that production equipment is utilized in the most efficient manner.
- Maintain current knowledge of product, design and assembly techniques.
- Maintain daily production records and required documentation.
- Maintain production schedules and arrange for production adjustments as required.
- Report back to Production Manager on production problems and/or inability to manufacture to agreed customer delivery date.
Qualifications and Experience
- Diploma in Cutting and Designing or its equivalent.
- Three (3) years post qualification experience in textile or clothing industry.
- A relevant degree and experience working in a University set up would be added advantages.
Other
How to Apply
Interested and qualified persons should send one set of their application merged in continuous pdf format to: recruitment@buse.ac.zw consisting of the application letter, certified copies of educational certificates, transcripts, National ID, Birth Certificate and a Curriculum Vitae giving full personal details including full names, place and date of birth and qualifications.
Applications should clearly indicate the “Post” which is being applied for in the subject line and addressed to:
The Assistant Registrar-Human Resources
Bindura University of Science Education
P Bag 1020
Bindura
NB: Female candidates are encouraged to apply. Police clearance is mandatory for successful candidates. Only shortlisted candidates will be responded to.
The closing date for the receipt of applications is Wednesday, 31 July 2024.
