Internal Audit Assistant (C3)

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified, experienced, self motivated and task oriented individuals to fill the above vacant position that has arisen within Council.

Duties and Responsibilities

Assisting with the development of annual audit plans for review by the Internal Audit Manager.

Planning audit engagements.

Conducting independent verification of all accounting and asset records.

Preparing working papers and reporting audit findings.

Distributing reports and ascertaining that appropriate action is taken on reported audit findings.

Filing working papers and audit reports.

Reviewing and evaluating internal control systems and making a recommendation.

Gathering audit evidence.

Carrying out special investigations/reviews as and when assigned.

Qualifications and Experience

Bachelor’s degree in one of the following Auditing/ Accounting/ Finance.

Five (5) Ordinary Level Passes including English Language and Mathematics.

At least one (1) year post qualification experience in an auditing and accounting environment.

Other

How to Apply

Applications including certified copies of qualifications, certificates, experience and full detailed CVs should be submitted to the undersigned:

M.DONDO

TOWN CLERK

City Of Kadoma

Town House, Fitt Square

P.O. Box 460

Kadoma

Deadline: 16 June 2023