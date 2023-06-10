Pindula|
List ProductAccount
Kadoma City Council

Internal Audit Assistant (C3)

Kadoma City Council
Jun. 16, 2023
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedIn

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified, experienced, self motivated and task oriented individuals to fill the above vacant position that has arisen within Council.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Assisting with the development of annual audit plans for review by the Internal Audit Manager.
  • Planning audit engagements.
  • Conducting independent verification of all accounting and asset records.
  • Preparing working papers and reporting audit findings.
  • Distributing reports and ascertaining that appropriate action is taken on reported audit findings.
  • Filing working papers and audit reports.
  • Reviewing and evaluating internal control systems and making a recommendation.
  • Gathering audit evidence.
  • Carrying out special investigations/reviews as and when assigned.

Qualifications and Experience

  • Bachelor’s degree in one of the following Auditing/ Accounting/ Finance.
  • Five (5) Ordinary Level Passes including English Language and Mathematics.
  • At least one (1) year post qualification experience in an auditing and accounting environment.

Other

How to Apply

Applications including certified copies of qualifications, certificates, experience and full detailed CVs should be submitted to the undersigned:

M.DONDO

TOWN CLERK

City Of Kadoma

Town House, Fitt Square

P.O. Box 460

Kadoma

Deadline: 16 June 2023

Kadoma City Council

Kadoma City is in Mashonaland West Province and located South West of Harare, the Capital   City. It is at 140km peg along the Harare-Bulawayo High­way and was founded in 1901, became a Municipality in 1917 and acquired city status in March 2000.

Browse Jobs

Related Jobs

Prodairy (Private) Limited
Prodairy (Private) Limited

Assistant Accountant (Harare)

Deadline:
Cake Fairy
Cake Fairy

Accountant (Bulawayo)

Deadline:
Zimbabwe National Boxing and Wrestling Control Board (ZNBWCB)
Zimbabwe National Boxing and Wrestling Control Board (ZNBWCB)

Director Finance, Human Resources and Administration

Deadline:
Proserve Consulting Group
Proserve Consulting Group

Finance Manager

Deadline:
Office Of The Auditor General Zimbabwe (OAG)
Office Of The Auditor General Zimbabwe (OAG)

Auditor

Deadline:
Office Of The Auditor General Zimbabwe (OAG)
Office Of The Auditor General Zimbabwe (OAG)

Accounting Assistant

Deadline:
Chipinge Town Council
Chipinge Town Council

Town Secretary (Chipinge)

Deadline:
Gwanda State University (GSU)
Gwanda State University (GSU)

Assistant Internal Auditor

Deadline:
Gwanda State University (GSU)
Gwanda State University (GSU)

Assistant Risk Officer

Deadline:
Gwanda State University (GSU)
Gwanda State University (GSU)

Principal Accountant, Planning and Budgetary Control

Deadline:

Buy Phones on Credit.

More
Feedback