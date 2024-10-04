Internal Audit Assistant (Harare)

Job Description

Applications are invited from highly competent and qualified persons to fill the above mentioned position. The incumbent will be reporting to the Internal Audit Manager and will be responsible for the following amongst other duties:

Duties and Responsibilities

Assists the Internal Auditor in carrying out full audits of Branches, Business Units and support departments; including assessing risk and evaluating the adequacy of risk management steps to forestall fraud.

Reviews control management regarding financial reliability and compliance by making sure that directions and regulations are strictly adhered to.

Obtains, analyses and evaluates accounting documentation, reports and data.

Assists to document the audit process and prepares audit findings.

Assist in Manufacturing and Retail Auditing.

Assists in doing a follow-up on the audit assignments, striving to continuously develop knowledge in the sector regarding rules, regulations, best practices, techniques and performance standards.

Helps to review and proffer solutions to internal audit issues.

Participates in meetings with different departments in order to update audit findings and improve on the audit process.

Evaluates the internal control of the organization or company.

Works harmoniously with external auditors as requested by the organization.

Qualifications and Experience

Degree in Accounting or Finance.

At least 2 years of working experience in auditing.

Other

How to Apply

Suitably qualified candidates are required to send their CV together with certified academic certificates to: mmcconsultancy24@gmail.com, clearly indicating the position being applied for on the email subject on or before the 7th of October 2024.