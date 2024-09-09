Internal Audit Intern (Harare)
Fidelity Life Assurance
Job Description
Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill int he above mentioned position.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Assist in performing risk-based audits in accordance with Audit Plan, Assist in follow-up of agreed recommendations.
- Assist in assessing internal controls and compliance with policies and procedures.
- Participate in walkthrough meetings.
- Other duties as assigned.
Qualifications and Experience
- Studying towards a degree in Audit and Risk Management Excellent Communication and Interpersonal Skills.
- Strong analytical skills.
- Ability to maintain confidentiality and make independent judgements.
- Basic knowledge of internal controls.
- Technical competency in Microsoft Office Suite (WORD, EXCEL).
Other
How to Apply
Qualified and experienced candidates are required submit their applications together with a detailed and comprehensive CV and certified copies of educational certificates by not later than the 12th of September 2024. Applicants should send their applications to The Human Resources Department on: careers@lidelitylife.co.zw. The post being applied for must be clearly stated in the subject line.
NB: Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.
Fidelity Life Assurance
