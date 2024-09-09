Pindula|Search Pindula
Fidelity Life Assurance

Internal Audit Intern (Harare)

Fidelity Life Assurance
Sep. 12, 2024
Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill int he above mentioned position.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Assist in performing risk-based audits in accordance with Audit Plan, Assist in follow-up of agreed recommendations.
  • Assist in assessing internal controls and compliance with policies and procedures.
  • Participate in walkthrough meetings.
  • Other duties as assigned.

Qualifications and Experience

  • Studying towards a degree in Audit and Risk Management Excellent Communication and Interpersonal Skills.
  • Strong analytical skills.
  • Ability to maintain confidentiality and make independent judgements.
  • Basic knowledge of internal controls.
  • Technical competency in Microsoft Office Suite (WORD, EXCEL).

Other

How to Apply

Qualified and experienced candidates are required submit their applications together with a detailed and comprehensive CV and certified copies of educational certificates by not later than the 12th of September 2024. Applicants should send their applications to The Human Resources Department on: careers@lidelitylife.co.zw. The post being applied for must be clearly stated in the subject line.

NB: Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

Fidelity Life Assurance

Website
+263 735 707 268

