Internal Audit Manager (Harare)
Telecel Zimbabwe
Job Description
Maintain documentation of all Audit Procedures, Audit Planning and Execution, Audit recommendation implementation, Audit reporting and presentation.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Plan ,Manage and perform specialized investigative audits.
- Identifying Risks.
- Developing Budgets and Audit programs.
- Ensuring Compliance with internal Audit work paper standards for each audit.
Qualifications and Experience
- BSC Degree in Accounting , Business or any other related qualification.
- Master in Accounting/ Business will be an added advantage.
- At least five years of professional auditing experience ,3 years of Supervisory experience.
Other
How to Apply
Intterested candidates to send theier applications on: recruitment@telecelzim.co.zw
Deadline: 14 March 2024
Telecel Zimbabwe is one of Zimbabwe's mobile telecommunications network service providers. Headquartered in Harare,
