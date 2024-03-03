Internal Audit Manager (Harare)

Job Description

Maintain documentation of all Audit Procedures, Audit Planning and Execution, Audit recommendation implementation, Audit reporting and presentation.

Duties and Responsibilities

Plan ,Manage and perform specialized investigative audits.

Identifying Risks.

Developing Budgets and Audit programs.

Ensuring Compliance with internal Audit work paper standards for each audit.

Qualifications and Experience

BSC Degree in Accounting , Business or any other related qualification.

Master in Accounting/ Business will be an added advantage.

At least five years of professional auditing experience ,3 years of Supervisory experience.

Other

How to Apply

Intterested candidates to send theier applications on: recruitment@telecelzim.co.zw

Deadline: 14 March 2024