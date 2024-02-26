Pindula|Search Pindula
Internal Audit Student (Harare)

Feb. 25, 2024
Job Description

The Student will be given an opportunity to develop practical skills and gain real world experience.

The incumbent will report to the Internal Audit Manager.

Duties and Responsibilities

Qualifications and Experience

  • At least 5 Ordinary Level passes including Mathematics and English.
  • Must be studying towards a Degree in Accounting / Audit and Risk Management.
  • Knowledge of basic Accounting / Audit principles.

How to Apply

Suitably qualified candidates are required to send their CVs together with certified academic certificates to: mmcconsultancy22@gmail.com clearly indicating the position being applied for on the email subject.

Deadline: 25 February 2024

Teecherz Home & Office ... A household name in Zimbabwe for the provision of classy, affordable and durable Office and home Furniture.

Browse Jobs

Deadline:

