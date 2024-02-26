Internal Audit Student (Harare)
Job Description
The Student will be given an opportunity to develop practical skills and gain real world experience.
The incumbent will report to the Internal Audit Manager.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Job Related.
Qualifications and Experience
- At least 5 Ordinary Level passes including Mathematics and English.
- Must be studying towards a Degree in Accounting / Audit and Risk Management.
- Knowledge of basic Accounting / Audit principles.
Other
How to Apply
Suitably qualified candidates are required to send their CVs together with certified academic certificates to: mmcconsultancy22@gmail.com clearly indicating the position being applied for on the email subject.
Deadline: 25 February 2024
Teecherz Home & Office
Teecherz Home & Office ... A household name in Zimbabwe for the provision of classy, affordable and durable Office and home Furniture.
