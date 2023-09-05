Job Description

Air Zimbabwe (Pvt) Ltd seeks to appoint a dynamic and professional person to the position of Internal Auditor.

Duties and Responsibilities

Reviewing and reporting on the adequacy and application of accounting, financial and other control systems for the Airline.

Monitoring of compliance with established policies, plans, procedures and with the best corporate governance practice.

Carrying out operational audits and special investigations.

Determining the extent to which the Company's assets are being accounted for and safeguard from losses.

Reviewing the reliability of the Management Information Systems (MIS) employed within the Airline.

Supporting the Leadership Teams in preparation for external audit.

Proactive assessment and mitigation of all forms of business risk.

Qualifications and Experience

Must be a holder of a Commercial Degree (Finance, Auditing, IT, Banking)

A professional qualification or working towards such as ACCA, CIMA, CISA, ICSA

An MBA will be an added advantage

Must have a minimum of three (3) years relevant experience in a risk and audit environment

• Knowledge of SAP and MS

Other

How to Apply

Applications accompanied by a comprehensive CV with traceable references and certified copies of qualifications and certificates should be submitted to:

The Acting Manager - Human Resources,