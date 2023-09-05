Internal Auditor
Job Description
Air Zimbabwe (Pvt) Ltd seeks to appoint a dynamic and professional person to the position of Internal Auditor.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Reviewing and reporting on the adequacy and application of accounting, financial and other control systems for the Airline.
- Monitoring of compliance with established policies, plans, procedures and with the best corporate governance practice.
- Carrying out operational audits and special investigations.
- Determining the extent to which the Company's assets are being accounted for and safeguard from losses.
- Reviewing the reliability of the Management Information Systems (MIS) employed within the Airline.
- Supporting the Leadership Teams in preparation for external audit.
- Proactive assessment and mitigation of all forms of business risk.
Qualifications and Experience
- Must be a holder of a Commercial Degree (Finance, Auditing, IT, Banking)
- A professional qualification or working towards such as ACCA, CIMA, CISA, ICSA
- An MBA will be an added advantage
- Must have a minimum of three (3) years relevant experience in a risk and audit environment
- • Knowledge of SAP and MS
Other
How to Apply
Applications accompanied by a comprehensive CV with traceable references and certified copies of qualifications and certificates should be submitted to:
The Acting Manager - Human Resources,
Air Zimbabwe (Pvt) Ltd,
P.O. Box AP1,
Harare Airport
Harare,
Email: recruitment@airzimbabwe.aero
Deadline: 15 September 2023
Air Zimbabwe
Air Zimbabwe Ltd is the national carrier of Zimbabwe, headquartered on the property of Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport, in Harare. From its hub at Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport, the carrier used to operate a network within southern Africa that also included Asia and London-Gatwick.
Founded: September 1, 1967, Harare & Commenced operations on 2 April 1980; 43 years ago.