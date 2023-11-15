Internal Auditor Assistant

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill in the above mentioned post.

Duties and Responsibilities

INTERNAL AUDIT:

Contributing to the internal annual audit plan.

Performing priority audits (pre-defined in the departments) in order to verify the implementation of existing procedures

Monitoring the implementation of recommendations arising from Company, audit and internal control missions.

Ensuring the implementation of ONE MAESTRO principle 09: Monitoring, audit and inspection

Preparation of the Audit Committee.

perform spot audits as instructed by MD.

SAP: