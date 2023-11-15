Internal Auditor Assistant
TotalEnergies Marketing Zimbabwe (Private) Limited
Job Description
Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill in the above mentioned post.
Duties and Responsibilities
INTERNAL AUDIT:
- Contributing to the internal annual audit plan.
- Performing priority audits (pre-defined in the departments) in order to verify the implementation of existing procedures
- Monitoring the implementation of recommendations arising from Company, audit and internal control missions.
- Ensuring the implementation of ONE MAESTRO principle 09: Monitoring, audit and inspection
- Preparation of the Audit Committee.
- perform spot audits as instructed by MD.
SAP:
- Analyzing SAP user role requests to control access granted.
- Control the correct separation of tasks for SAP user roles (SOD).
- Simplification process.
- Review the different processes in the Company, establish the baseline, propose modifications to simplify and comply with the Lean methodology.
- Set up with the different teams KPI dashboards to follow up affiliate key metrics.
- Strategy implementation.
- Shepperd of the OKR methodology implementation at affiliate level, to support affiliate strategy execution.
Qualifications and Experience
- Bachelor of Accounting/Business Degree.
- Professional Qualification (e.g., CA, CIS, ACCA, CIMA).
- Experience in audit function is an added advantage.
- Good interpersonal skills, confidentiality, sense of responsibility, methodical, rigorous, discreet, open-minded, very good knowledge of IT tools, including excel and SAP.
- Power Bi knowledge would be a plus.
- More than 7-Years experience will be an added advantage.
Other
Contexte et environnement
- Highly cross-functional component.
- Reinforced monitoring of audit recommendations in a tightening external environment.
- Reinforcement of company expectations on compliance issues. Zimbabwe is going through changing time of socio-economic changes.
- The scarcity of hard currency is strongly affecting industry and the overall energy market and will remain a challenge for some years.
- Informations supplémentaires.
- As an Equal Opportunity Employer, we at TotalEnergies are committed to Diversity & Inclusion.
How to Apply
