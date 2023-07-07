Internal Auditor (Harare)

Job Description

Overall Purpose: To provide a fluid, efficient and effective data processing system and to facilitate generation of accurate books of accounts.

Duties and Responsibilities

Extract an accurate Debtors age analysis.

Customer record creation.

Print and submit invoices and statements to customers.

Collect funds from customers, receipt them and safely keep them before they are banked.

Hand over to the Creditors Clerk collected funds for banking.

Issuing receipts and statements.

Supply missing information in the debtor’s ledge.

Dealing with customer accounts related enquiries.

Debtor’s reconciliation - compare computer information with collections.

Ensuring that all payment due from debtor’s accounts are collected on time and in a professional manner.

Produce a weekly and monthly report on the state of affairs in the debtors’ book.

Post into the pastel system all payment and receipts.

Verify customers credit limits and advise management accordingly.

Compiles and sorts documents such as invoice and check substantiating business transactions.

Verifies and posts details of business transactions, such as funds received and disbursed.

Reconcile bank statements.

Balances cash drawer and prepares bank deposits on a daily basis.

Qualifications and Experience

Degree/ HND in Accounting/ Part C CIS/ Stage 2 CIMA, ACCA or any equivalent qualifications.

At least 3 years’ experience in the accounting field.

At least 1-year experience with management accounts.

Highly experienced in statutory returns (VAT, QPDs, and Withholding tax & PAYE).

Familiar with Pastel Accounting Package, Excel & Word.

Other

