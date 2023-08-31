Pindula|Search Pindula
Account

2023 Elections Results Update

Click to see results
Fossil Contracting

Internal Auditor (Harare)

Fossil Contracting
Sep. 01, 2023
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedIn

Job Description

A Local Construction company seeks to recruit suitable candidates for position that has arisen in its structure.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Auditing the efficiency of business processes.
  • Checking the accuracy of financial reports.
  • Ensuring the company adheres to policies, procedures, legislations, and regulations.
  • Identify and reduce all business and financial risk through effective implementation and monitoring of controls.
  • Gathering and analyzing data.
  • Assessing company financial risk.

Qualifications and Experience

  • Bachelor’s degree in Accounting, ACCA, CIMA or CIA.
  • At least 2-years’ working experience in auditing.
  • Analytical thinker with strong conceptual and problem-solving skills.
  • Knowledge of Integrated management systems an added advantage.

Other

How to Apply

Interested candidates should send their CVs (indicating title) to: recruitment@fossilzim.co.zw or humancapitaldepartment2023@gmail.com

Deadline: 01 September 2023

Generate a Whatsapp Message

Fossil Contracting

077 316 4791

Founded in 2010 and going from strength to strength since, Fossil Contracting is a Zimbabwean Contracting firm, specializing in Civil Works, Contract Mining, Road Construction, Earth works, Building & Structural Works and Plant Hire.

Browse Jobs

Related Jobs

BancABC Zimbabwe
BancABC Zimbabwe

Back Office Clerk (Masvingo)

Deadline:
Massbreed Investments t/a FAW Zimbabwe
Massbreed Investments t/a FAW Zimbabwe

Cluster Accountant

Deadline:
Zambuko Trust (Pvt) Ltd
Zambuko Trust (Pvt) Ltd

Accounts Clerk

Deadline:
Middle Manyame Subcatchment Council
Middle Manyame Subcatchment Council

Accounts Clerk

Deadline:
CBZ Bank Limited
CBZ Bank Limited

Payroll Officer

Deadline:
Zimbabwe National Roads Administration (ZINARA)
Zimbabwe National Roads Administration (ZINARA)

Senior Revenue Clerks x14

Deadline:
Norton Town Council
Norton Town Council

Accountant: Expenditure

Deadline:
Rural Electrification Agency (REA)
Rural Electrification Agency (REA)

Salaries Clerk

Deadline:
Tsholotsho Rural District Council
Tsholotsho Rural District Council

Town Board Administrator (Grade: 10)

Deadline:
Tsholotsho Rural District Council
Tsholotsho Rural District Council

Town Board Bookkeeper (Grade: 7)

Deadline:

Buy Phones on Credit.

More
Feedback