Internal Auditor (Harare)

Job Description

A Local Construction company seeks to recruit suitable candidates for position that has arisen in its structure.

Duties and Responsibilities

Auditing the efficiency of business processes.

Checking the accuracy of financial reports.

Ensuring the company adheres to policies, procedures, legislations, and regulations.

Identify and reduce all business and financial risk through effective implementation and monitoring of controls.

Gathering and analyzing data.

Assessing company financial risk.

Qualifications and Experience

Bachelor’s degree in Accounting, ACCA, CIMA or CIA.

At least 2-years’ working experience in auditing.

Analytical thinker with strong conceptual and problem-solving skills.

Knowledge of Integrated management systems an added advantage.

Other

How to Apply

Interested candidates should send their CVs (indicating title) to: recruitment@fossilzim.co.zw or humancapitaldepartment2023@gmail.com

Deadline: 01 September 2023