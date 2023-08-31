Internal Auditor (Harare)
Fossil Contracting
Job Description
A Local Construction company seeks to recruit suitable candidates for position that has arisen in its structure.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Auditing the efficiency of business processes.
- Checking the accuracy of financial reports.
- Ensuring the company adheres to policies, procedures, legislations, and regulations.
- Identify and reduce all business and financial risk through effective implementation and monitoring of controls.
- Gathering and analyzing data.
- Assessing company financial risk.
Qualifications and Experience
- Bachelor’s degree in Accounting, ACCA, CIMA or CIA.
- At least 2-years’ working experience in auditing.
- Analytical thinker with strong conceptual and problem-solving skills.
- Knowledge of Integrated management systems an added advantage.
Other
How to Apply
Interested candidates should send their CVs (indicating title) to: recruitment@fossilzim.co.zw or humancapitaldepartment2023@gmail.com
Deadline: 01 September 2023
Fossil Contracting
Browse Jobs
Founded in 2010 and going from strength to strength since, Fossil Contracting is a Zimbabwean Contracting firm, specializing in Civil Works, Contract Mining, Road Construction, Earth works, Building & Structural Works and Plant Hire.
