Internal Auditor (Harare)
Job Description
The Medicines Control Authority of Zimbabwe (MCAZ) is inviting qualified, honest, self-motivated, and experienced applicants for the above mentioned post.
Reporting to the Director-General, the incumbent will be responsible for the following among other duties:
Duties and Responsibilities
- Develop a flexible annual risk-based audit plan for approval by the Board Audit Committee and implement the plan.
- Develop annual unit workplan for approval by the Board Audit Committee and executes plan.
- Develop and execute audit engagements work programs.
- Document, evaluate and test governance, risk management and control process to determine adequacy and effectiveness.
- Conduct periodical detailed review of financial statements.
- Write draft and final engagement audit reports.
- Coordinate quarterly production and reporting of strategic, operational, and financial risk profile for the Authority.
- Coordinate the preparation of the quarterly Board Audit Committee meeting agendas.
- Follow up on the implementation of audit recommendations made by Internal and External Auditors.
- Evaluate responses and actions taken by Management of the audited divisions and units.
Qualifications and Experience
- Bachelor of Science Honors degree in either Business Studies with Computing Science, Information Systems, Internal Auditing, Accounting, Finance, Risk Management, or related field.
- Masters in Business Administration or any relevant Postgraduate degree programme is an added advantage.
- At least five (5) years working experience in Internal Auditing.
- Must be a member of the Association of Certified Chartered Accountants (ACCA) or Institute of Internal Auditors (IIA).
Other
How to Apply
Applicants should send their curriculum vitae, certified copies of qualifications, experience and expected salary and benefits to:
The Director-General
Medicines Control Authority of Zimbabwe
106 Baines Avenue/ Corner Third Street
P O Box 10559
HARARE
NB: The MCAZ is an equal opportunity employer. Female candidates are encouraged to apply. The Medicines Control Authority of Zimbabwe does not charge any fees to respondents to this advertisement nor to those who become successful.
Deadline: 14 July 2023Generate a Whatsapp Message
Medicines Control Authority of Zimbabwe (MCAZ)
Medicines Control Authority of Zimbabwe (MCAZ) is a statutory body established by an act of Parliament, The Medicines and Allied Substances Control Act (MASCA) [Chapter 15.03]. MCAZ is a successor of the Drugs Control Council (DCC) and the Zimbabwe Regional Drug Control Laboratory (ZRDCL). DCC was established by an Act of Parliament in 1969.
Medicines Control Authority of Zimbabwe (MCAZ) is responsible for protecting public and animal health by ensuring that accessible medicines and allied substances and medical devices are safe, effective and of good quality through enforcement of adherence to standards by manufacturers and distributors.