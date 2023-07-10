Internal Auditor (Harare)

Job Description

The Medicines Control Authority of Zimbabwe (MCAZ) is inviting qualified, honest, self-motivated, and experienced applicants for the above mentioned post.

Reporting to the Director-General, the incumbent will be responsible for the following among other duties:

Duties and Responsibilities

Develop a flexible annual risk-based audit plan for approval by the Board Audit Committee and implement the plan.

Develop annual unit workplan for approval by the Board Audit Committee and executes plan.

Develop and execute audit engagements work programs.

Document, evaluate and test governance, risk management and control process to determine adequacy and effectiveness.

Conduct periodical detailed review of financial statements.

Write draft and final engagement audit reports.

Coordinate quarterly production and reporting of strategic, operational, and financial risk profile for the Authority.

Coordinate the preparation of the quarterly Board Audit Committee meeting agendas.

Follow up on the implementation of audit recommendations made by Internal and External Auditors.

Evaluate responses and actions taken by Management of the audited divisions and units.

Qualifications and Experience

Bachelor of Science Honors degree in either Business Studies with Computing Science, Information Systems, Internal Auditing, Accounting, Finance, Risk Management, or related field.

Masters in Business Administration or any relevant Postgraduate degree programme is an added advantage.

At least five (5) years working experience in Internal Auditing.

Must be a member of the Association of Certified Chartered Accountants (ACCA) or Institute of Internal Auditors (IIA).

Other

How to Apply

Applicants should send their curriculum vitae, certified copies of qualifications, experience and expected salary and benefits to: