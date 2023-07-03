Pindula|Search Pindula
List ProductAccount
ZimPost

Internal Auditor (Harare)

ZimPost
Jul. 11, 2023
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedIn

Job Description

Applications are invited from highly competent and qualified persons to fill the above mentioned position that have arisen within the organisation.

The purpose of the job is to measure current performances and finding areas for improvement such as internal controls and risks. The incumbent will be independent and objective in order to add value and improve the organization's operations.

Duties and Responsibilities

The incumbent will report to the Audit Manager and will be responsible for the following, among other duties:

  • To conduct audits to assess effectiveness of internal controls.
  • To examine records for completeness and integrity of information.
  • To evaluate reliability and integrity of Management Information Systems.
  • To follow up on progress of implementation of audit recommendations and advise senior management.
  • To prepare reports of audit findings and make recommendations to management.

Qualifications and Experience

  • A degree or HND in Accountancy, Business Studies, or equivalent.
  • Professional qualifications in Accountancy e.g. CIS, CIMA/ ACCA or any other relevant qualification will be an added advantage.
  • Must have 3 years relevant experience.
  • A clean class four drivers licence.

Other

How to Apply

If you wish to be considered for the above position, pease submit your application, Curriculum vitae, certified copies of academic and/ or professional certificates, addressed under confidential cover to:

Head Human Resources

‘Vacant Position’

P.O. BOX 3940

HARARE

Deadline: 11 July 2023

Generate a Whatsapp Message

ZimPost

.

Browse Jobs

Related Jobs

Midlands State University (MSU)
Midlands State University (MSU)

Accounting Assistants x2

Deadline:
Corporate 24 Hospital Group
Corporate 24 Hospital Group

Pharmacy/ SBU’s Manager (Bulawayo)

Deadline:
Zambuko Trust (Pvt) Ltd
Zambuko Trust (Pvt) Ltd

Accounts Clerk (Bulawayo)

Deadline:
Legal Resources Foundation
Legal Resources Foundation

Finance Officer (Harare)

Deadline:
Switzview Wealth Management
Switzview Wealth Management

Corporate Finance Manager: Mergers, Acquisitions And Venture Capital

Deadline:
Switzview Wealth Management
Switzview Wealth Management

Finance Manager (Harare)

Deadline:
Switzview Wealth Management
Switzview Wealth Management

Portfolio Manager Commodity Trade (Harare)

Deadline:
Switzview Wealth Management
Switzview Wealth Management

Portfolio Manager Money Market & Equity Investments

Deadline:

Buy Phones on Credit.

More
Feedback