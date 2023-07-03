Internal Auditor (Harare)
Job Description
Applications are invited from highly competent and qualified persons to fill the above mentioned position that have arisen within the organisation.
The purpose of the job is to measure current performances and finding areas for improvement such as internal controls and risks. The incumbent will be independent and objective in order to add value and improve the organization's operations.
Duties and Responsibilities
The incumbent will report to the Audit Manager and will be responsible for the following, among other duties:
- To conduct audits to assess effectiveness of internal controls.
- To examine records for completeness and integrity of information.
- To evaluate reliability and integrity of Management Information Systems.
- To follow up on progress of implementation of audit recommendations and advise senior management.
- To prepare reports of audit findings and make recommendations to management.
Qualifications and Experience
- A degree or HND in Accountancy, Business Studies, or equivalent.
- Professional qualifications in Accountancy e.g. CIS, CIMA/ ACCA or any other relevant qualification will be an added advantage.
- Must have 3 years relevant experience.
- A clean class four drivers licence.
Other
How to Apply
If you wish to be considered for the above position, pease submit your application, Curriculum vitae, certified copies of academic and/ or professional certificates, addressed under confidential cover to:
Head Human Resources
‘Vacant Position’
P.O. BOX 3940
HARARE
Deadline: 11 July 2023Generate a Whatsapp Message
ZimPost
.