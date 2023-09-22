Duties and Responsibilities

Prepares audit plan and audit programme for each audit engagement.

Attends entrance and exit meetings.

Originates audit reports by highlighting weaknesses in controls and procedures, determine exposure to risk and advising on practical remedial strategies for improvement and value addition to the organisation.

Conduct audits in conformity with standards for Professional Practice of Internal Auditing.

Carries out risk-based audits, financial audits, operational and value for money audits.

Evaluates systems of Internal Control, risk management and governance processes.

Ensures that corporate governance practices such as policies, procedures and guidelines as designed by management and Public Entities regulations are adequately managed.

Conducts monthly spot checks on high risk areas and report on findings and recommend on controls or improvements.

Monitoring progress of implementation of managements actions for improvement.

Auditing and assessing all aspects of the University’s network applications, including software, programs, security, and communications.

Carrying out any other duties that the Chief Internal Auditor may assign from time to time.

Qualifications and Experience

Applicants must have a Degree in Accounting/Auditing, Full ACCA / CIS/CIMA, CIA, CISA, CFE are added advantages and at least 2 years Auditing experience in a public entity.

Person Specifications:

A self-starter.

Conversant with International Internal Auditing Standards and International Financial Reporting Standards.

Assertive and well-developed presentation and communication skills.

Competency in IT Auditing.

Ability to work under pressure.

High level of integrity, analytical skills and professional ethics.

Other

How to Apply

Applicants must submit six (6) sets of applications which should include the application letter, certified copies of certificates, national identification, birth certificate and detailed Curriculum Vitae giving full personal details including full names, place and date of birth, qualifications, experience, present salary, date of availability, contact details, names, addresses and email addresses of three referees. Applications in envelopes clearly indicating post applied for should be addressed to:

Deputy Registrar, Human Resources

Marondera University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology

P.O Box 35

MARONDERA

Hand deliver to or send by courier to:

Marondera University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology

CSC Campus, Industrial Sites

15 Longlands Road

MARONDERA

NB: Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted. CONDITIONS OF SERVICE: Information on salary and other benefits will be made available to shortlisted candidates.

The University does not charge applicants a fee at any stage of the recruitment process and does not have Agents who receive applications on its behalf.

