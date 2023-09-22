Internal Auditor
Job Description
VICE CHANCELLOR’S OFFICE
Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced persons to fill the above mentioned post that has arisen in the University.
The Internal Auditor reports to the Chief Internal Auditor.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Prepares audit plan and audit programme for each audit engagement.
- Attends entrance and exit meetings.
- Originates audit reports by highlighting weaknesses in controls and procedures, determine exposure to risk and advising on practical remedial strategies for improvement and value addition to the organisation.
- Conduct audits in conformity with standards for Professional Practice of Internal Auditing.
- Carries out risk-based audits, financial audits, operational and value for money audits.
- Evaluates systems of Internal Control, risk management and governance processes.
- Ensures that corporate governance practices such as policies, procedures and guidelines as designed by management and Public Entities regulations are adequately managed.
- Conducts monthly spot checks on high risk areas and report on findings and recommend on controls or improvements.
- Monitoring progress of implementation of managements actions for improvement.
- Auditing and assessing all aspects of the University’s network applications, including software, programs, security, and communications.
- Carrying out any other duties that the Chief Internal Auditor may assign from time to time.
Qualifications and Experience
- Applicants must have a Degree in Accounting/Auditing, Full ACCA / CIS/CIMA, CIA, CISA, CFE are added advantages and at least 2 years Auditing experience in a public entity.
Person Specifications:
- A self-starter.
- Conversant with International Internal Auditing Standards and International Financial Reporting Standards.
- Assertive and well-developed presentation and communication skills.
- Competency in IT Auditing.
- Ability to work under pressure.
- High level of integrity, analytical skills and professional ethics.
Other
How to Apply
Applicants must submit six (6) sets of applications which should include the application letter, certified copies of certificates, national identification, birth certificate and detailed Curriculum Vitae giving full personal details including full names, place and date of birth, qualifications, experience, present salary, date of availability, contact details, names, addresses and email addresses of three referees. Applications in envelopes clearly indicating post applied for should be addressed to:
Deputy Registrar, Human Resources
Marondera University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology
P.O Box 35
MARONDERA
Hand deliver to or send by courier to:
Marondera University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology
CSC Campus, Industrial Sites
15 Longlands Road
MARONDERA
NB: Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted. CONDITIONS OF SERVICE: Information on salary and other benefits will be made available to shortlisted candidates.
The University does not charge applicants a fee at any stage of the recruitment process and does not have Agents who receive applications on its behalf.
Deadline: 03 October 2023Generate a Whatsapp Message
Marondera University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology (MUAST)
The Act of Marondera University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology was promulgated in 2015. The University was declared an independent institution in August 2017 following its incubation by the University of Zimbabwe since 2012. marondera university of agricultural sciences and technology csc campus marondera marondera university undergraduate programs marondera university vacancies marondera university masters programsMarondera University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology (MUAST) Cold Storage Company (CSC) Complex Plot 15 Longlands Road Marondera
Web: https://muast.ac.zw/