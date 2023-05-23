Pindula|
Nash Furnishers

Internal Auditor (Harare)

Nash Furnishers
Jun. 01, 2023
Job Description

Nash Furnishers is recruiting suitable and qualified candidates to join our team for the role of internal auditor.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • We seek to hire an internal auditor with brilliant accounting and analytical skills.
  • The preferred candidate is expected to be an organized individual with brilliant
  • problem-solving skills and constantly deliver on tight deadlines.
  • The candidate should have an outstanding aptitude for math, strong IT skills and superb communication skills.
  • To ensure success, the internal auditor must be a critical thinker with a keen interest in improving the company’s internal control structure.
  • In addition, the preferred candidate will have remarkable presentation and report writing skills and display incredible business acumen.

Qualifications and Experience

  • Degree in internal auditing, financial accounting, or financial management (essential).
  • Must be a qualified or studying towards Chartered Accountant.
  • three years of work experience in an internal audit environment.
  • Accreditation with a relevant professional body.
  • Exceptional accounting skills.

Other

How to Apply

Applicants meeting the above criteria should submit their applications together with detailed CVs and certified copies of their certificates and degree transcript to: info@nashfurnitures.co.zw

Deadline: 01 June 2023

Furniture Company which specialises in Home and Office Custom Made Furniture and also kitchen appliances.

Address: 41 Kelvin North, Graniteside. Harare, Zimbabwe

Phone: +263731669843

