Internal Auditor (Harare)

Job Description
Nash Furnishers is recruiting suitable and qualified candidates to join our team for the role of internal auditor.
Duties and Responsibilities
- We seek to hire an internal auditor with brilliant accounting and analytical skills.
- The preferred candidate is expected to be an organized individual with brilliant
- problem-solving skills and constantly deliver on tight deadlines.
- The candidate should have an outstanding aptitude for math, strong IT skills and superb communication skills.
- To ensure success, the internal auditor must be a critical thinker with a keen interest in improving the company’s internal control structure.
- In addition, the preferred candidate will have remarkable presentation and report writing skills and display incredible business acumen.
Qualifications and Experience
- Degree in internal auditing, financial accounting, or financial management (essential).
- Must be a qualified or studying towards Chartered Accountant.
- three years of work experience in an internal audit environment.
- Accreditation with a relevant professional body.
- Exceptional accounting skills.
Other
How to Apply
Applicants meeting the above criteria should submit their applications together with detailed CVs and certified copies of their certificates and degree transcript to: info@nashfurnitures.co.zw
Deadline: 01 June 2023