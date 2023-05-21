Pindula|
Rusape Town Council

Internal Auditor

Rusape Town Council
Jun. 05, 2023
Job Description

Vacancy Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced personnel to fill the above post which has arisen at Rusape Town Council. The Internal Auditor reports to the Town Secretary.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Conducting system documentation in all departments to identify risk areas.
  • Executing an audit work plan that encompasses the organisation's auditable activities.
  • Liaising with external auditors/ regulatory authorities to establish areas of cooperation.
  • Reporting significant control issues/ potential for improving risk management. 

Qualifications and Experience

  • Degree in Accounting /Auditing.
  • Or Full CIS/ACCA/CIMA with advanced audit and assurance subjects preferred.
  • At least one year experience in theAuditing field.
  • At least 30 years of age.
  • Local Government experience is an added advantage.
  • Knowledge of PROMUN will be an added advantage.

Other

How to Apply

Applications accompanied by certified copies of academic and professional qualifications to be submitted email at: townsecretary@rusapetown.org.zw or through, post or hand delivery to the undersigned.

ACTING TOWN SECRETARY

Rusape Town Council

P.O. Box 17

RUSAPE

Deadline: 05 June 2023

Rusape Town Council

Rusape Town Council is a local authority which was established in 1990. It has eleven wards. The name Rusape is derived from a shona word “Rusapwe” which means never dries, with reference to the ever flowing waters of Rusape River, adjacent to the town.

