Job Description

Vacancy Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced personnel to fill the above post which has arisen at Rusape Town Council. The Internal Auditor reports to the Town Secretary.

Duties and Responsibilities

Conducting system documentation in all departments to identify risk areas.

Executing an audit work plan that encompasses the organisation's auditable activities.

Liaising with external auditors/ regulatory authorities to establish areas of cooperation.

Reporting significant control issues/ potential for improving risk management.

Qualifications and Experience

Degree in Accounting /Auditing.

Or Full CIS/ACCA/CIMA with advanced audit and assurance subjects preferred.

At least one year experience in theAuditing field.

At least 30 years of age.

Local Government experience is an added advantage.

Knowledge of PROMUN will be an added advantage.

Other

How to Apply

Applications accompanied by certified copies of academic and professional qualifications to be submitted email at: townsecretary@rusapetown.org.zw or through, post or hand delivery to the undersigned.

ACTING TOWN SECRETARY

Rusape Town Council

P.O. Box 17

RUSAPE

Deadline: 05 June 2023