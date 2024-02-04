Internal Auditor Temporary 3 Months (Harare)

Job Description

An exciting opportunity for the position of Internal Auditor has arisen for a suitably qualified and experienced person at Allied Timbers Zimbabwe (Pvt) Ltd. The company is a big player in the timber industry both locally and internationally and is a provider of high quality and durable timber-based solutions for both industrial and end user markets. The successful incumbents will report directly to the Senior Internal Auditor.

Duties and Responsibilities

Planning internal audits.

Conducting field work.

Compiling audit working papers and reports.

Communicating audit results.

Proving consultancy and advisory services.

Planning, reviewing and reporting on the state of corporate governance Skills and Knowledge Self-motivation.

Determination and confidence.

Excellent problem solving skills.

Strong IT skills with meticulous attention to detail.

Qualifications and Experience

A degree in Internal Auditing or Accounting.

Clean class four (4) driver's license.

Relevant professional qualification CIA, ACCA, CPA and CISA is an added advantage.

Experience: At least 3 - 4 years' experience as an auditor or in a similar role.

Remuneration: A remuneration package commensurate with qualifications and experience will be offered to the successful candidates.

Other

How to Apply

Interested candidates meeting the above specifications and qualifications should apply in writing specifying position being applied for and attach a detailed curriculum vitae with 3 traceable referees to: recruitment1@alliedmbers.co.zw to the attention of:

The Human Resources Executive