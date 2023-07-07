Internal Auditor x2 (Harare)
Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced persons to fill the above mentioned vacancies that have risen within the Zimbabwe Gender Commission (ZGC).
Applicants should submit an application letter accompanied by a detailed Curriculum Vitae and certified academic and professional certificates. Reports To: Audit Manager.
Duties and Responsibilities
The position exists to contribute to the overall organizational success by identifying potential risk in the organisation. In addition, the position is accountable for enhancing organisation's processes through supportive internal audit processes designed to prevent prejudice or loss to the organisation.
Qualifications and Experience
- Degree in Finance or Accounting or any relevant and equivalent qualification.
- Registered with the Chartered Institute of Internal Auditors.
- At least 3-5 years relevant experience.
- Good report writing skills.
- Ability to make sound judgements.
How to Apply
Interested candidates should submit their applications accompanied by certified copies of qualifications, clearly indicating on sealed envelopes the post being applied for and should be addressed to:
The Chief Executive Officer
Zimbabwe Gender Commission
1st Floor, Pax House
89 Kwame Nkrumah Avenue
Harare
Or send to the following email: hr@zgc.co.zw
Deadline: 14 July 2023
Zimbabwe Gender Commission
The Zimbabwe Gender Commission was established in terms of Section 245 of the Constitution of Zimbabwe, “hereinafter referred to as the Constitution” and operationalised through the Zimbabwe Gender Commission (ZGC) Act (Chapter 10:31). It;s Mission is to promote and protect gender equality through public education, research, investigations and monitoring.