Internal Sales and Marketing Representative (Harare)

Job Description

An exciting opportunity has arisen within our organisation for a qualified, experienced and results oriented Internal Sales Representative to join our dynamic Sales and Marketing team in Harare.

Duties and Responsibilities

Qualifications and Experience

Minimum of a Diploma in the field of Sales and Marketing.

A minimum of 1 year working experience working as an Internal Sales Representative.

Demonstrated ability to use computer packages. Knowledge of Pastel will be a distinct advantage.

Excellent communication and customer service skills.

Good ethical and moral values.

Other

How to Apply

Emails to be sent on: lndlovu@shepco.co.zw and rnyamuremba@shepco.co.zw

Deadline: 17 April 2024