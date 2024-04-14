Pindula|Search Pindula
Shepco Industrial Supplies

Internal Sales and Marketing Representative (Harare)

Shepco Industrial Supplies
Apr. 17, 2024
Job Description

An exciting opportunity has arisen within our organisation for a qualified, experienced and results oriented Internal Sales Representative to join our dynamic Sales and Marketing team in Harare.

Duties and Responsibilities

Qualifications and Experience

  • Minimum of a Diploma in the field of Sales and Marketing.
  • A minimum of 1 year working experience working as an Internal Sales Representative.
  • Demonstrated ability to use computer packages. Knowledge of Pastel will be a distinct advantage.
  • Excellent communication and customer service skills.
  • Good ethical and moral values.

Other

How to Apply

Emails to be sent on: lndlovu@shepco.co.zw and rnyamuremba@shepco.co.zw

Deadline: 17 April 2024

Generate a Whatsapp Message

Shepco Industrial Supplies

Shepco Industrial Supplies are the official & exclusive agents of Beier Safety Footwear. They are the manufacturers of BOVA safety shoes and Egoli gumboots.

