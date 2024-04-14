Internal Sales and Marketing Representative (Harare)
Shepco Industrial Supplies
Job Description
An exciting opportunity has arisen within our organisation for a qualified, experienced and results oriented Internal Sales Representative to join our dynamic Sales and Marketing team in Harare.
Duties and Responsibilities
Qualifications and Experience
- Minimum of a Diploma in the field of Sales and Marketing.
- A minimum of 1 year working experience working as an Internal Sales Representative.
- Demonstrated ability to use computer packages. Knowledge of Pastel will be a distinct advantage.
- Excellent communication and customer service skills.
- Good ethical and moral values.
Other
How to Apply
Emails to be sent on: lndlovu@shepco.co.zw and rnyamuremba@shepco.co.zw
Deadline: 17 April 2024
Shepco Industrial Supplies
Shepco Industrial Supplies are the official & exclusive agents of Beier Safety Footwear. They are the manufacturers of BOVA safety shoes and Egoli gumboots.
