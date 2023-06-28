Internal sales representative/ administrator (Harare)
Defcorp Pvt. Ltd
Job Description
We are looking for an internal male sales representative/ administrator.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Distribute marketing materials physically daily on every weekday.
- Sale products and services to customers.
- Manage daily sales logo.
- Prepare customer quotations and close sales.
- Following up on customers.
Qualifications and Experience
- Must have 2-3 years experience in sales and marketing.
- A clean class 4 drivers license.
- Age 24 - 30.
Other
How to Apply
Interested candidates should send CV's on: cvd2030@yahoo.com
NB: Male candidates are encouraged to apply.
Deadline: 30 June 2023Generate a Whatsapp Message
Defcorp Pvt. Ltd
Browse Jobs
Defcorp Pvt. Ltd was registered in year 2018 and seeks to answer all Safety and Security related hurdles. The target market has been segmented to meet the modern industry, Agriculture, Mining and Commercial business zones.
Related Jobs
Ultra-Med Health Care
Business Development Officer
Deadline:
Silo Food Industries
DIGITAL MARKETING CLERK: CONTRACT (Harare)
Deadline:
Midlands State University (MSU)
Shop Manager
Deadline:
Precision Recruitment International (PRI)
Sales Manager
Deadline:
Switzview Wealth Management
Marketing Officer (Harare)
Deadline:
Corporate 24 Hospital Group
Sales Agents x10 (Harare)
Deadline:
Zimbabwe Centre of High Performance Computing (ZCHPC)
Marketing And Business Development Officer (Harare)
Deadline: