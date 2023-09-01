Internal Security Guards
Job Description
Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced persons to fill the above positions. The successful candidates will report to the Loss Control Officer.
Security guards are hired to be on the lookout for any odd or strange behaviour or event that could indicate harm. They should be able to accurately interpret whatever they see and do that quickly. They should be able to detect when something sounds off or strange, like if someone is trying to sneak into a secured area. Their senses should be alerted when someone is attempting to divert them from their job. These are the skills required for a Security Guard.
Stations: (Harare, Bulawayo, Mutare, Gweru, Masvingo, Kwekwe& Chinhoyi)
Duties and Responsibilities
- To act quickly and to be on alert constantly in order not to be caught off guard.
- To effectively respond to any kind of dangerous situations.
- To observe everything going on in the area to ensure that there is nothing brewing and to prevent problems.
- The incumbent should report the details of the incident to his supervisor after a crisis occurs, to prevent a recurrence.
- To follow policies established by the employer and monitor things to ensure that all rules are being followed.
- To ensure safety of property and people and constantly monitoring the premise.
- In addition to all the other responsibilities the incumbent will be called upon to advise employers of security and safety precautions that should be taken.
Qualifications and Experience
- At least 3 ‘O’ Levels including English.
- Certificate in Security.
- Minimum of 2-3 years’ experience preferably.
- Good communication and interpersonal skills.
- Be a self-starter and able to work with minimum supervision.
- Skilled at working effectively with cross functional teams in a matrix organisation.
- Be computer literate and have the ability to work under pressure.
Other
How to Apply
Interested candidates who meet the above criteria can send application letters and CVs at: kspdrecruitment@gmail.com
Deadline: 05 September 2023
Spare Parts Distributors (Pvt) Ltd
Kopje spare parts distributors is a (Pvt) limited registered company which is a Premier wholesaler and retailer of Genuine automotive spares and accessories in Zimbabwe and beyond. The strategically positioned branch networks across the country, the quality product range and the appreciation of the business environment enhance KSPDs capability to effectively and efficiently service the motor industry.
Adherence to stringent ethical standards, as well as the highly trained personnel ensures that KSPD is able to satisfy the needs and wants of the automotive industry.
- Kopje Spares was established in 2002 in Zimbabwe with the opening of its first branch at No. 4 Kaguvi.
- In 2009 to 2011 branches in Bulawayo, Mutare, Gweru and Kwekwe were opened.
- In 2012, a Wholesale in Graniteside was opened.