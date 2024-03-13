International Affairs Officer: Corporate Affairs - LEVEL 9 (2 Posts)

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified persons to fill the above mentioned posts within the Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (ZIMRA) – an equal opportunity employer.

Duties and Responsibilities

Supporting the development of technical co-operation and collaboration between ZIMRA and international bodies.

Facilitating communication between ZIMRA and other revenue administrations;

Supporting the manager in handling communication between ZIMRA and international development partners including donors;

Ensuring that all donor funded programmes run smoothly within the organisation

Conceptualising, developing, and coordinating technical assistance projects in the assigned areas of responsibility, including training needs assessments, budgetary and resource planning and monitoring and evaluation of missions.

Tracking implementation of recommendations from technical assistance missions and foreign meetings.

Coordinating international meetings and other local high-level meetings and workshops on behalf of ZIMRA.

Hosting all visiting dignitaries and ensuring correct observance of protocol.

Coordinating Exchange of Information in liaison with good practices and international standards

Coordinating MOU drafting and signing ceremonies as well as implementation of the MOUs

Preparing mission briefs, drafting minutes and reports.

Preparing calendar of annual meetings.

Coordinating international travels in liaison with relevant stakeholders.

Writing news articles for the regional and international audience.

Qualifications and Experience

First degree in Arts, Social Sciences or Business related;

Experience in Tax Administration and financial sector and a must;

Excellent verbal communication and writing skills;

Knowledge and experience in protocol handling; diplomacy, etiquette and stakeholder engagements,

Proven experience in event and project management.

High levels of analytical skills.

Knowledge of SAP is an added advantage.

Master’s Degree in Communication/International Relations/Fiscal Studies is an added advantage.

Possession of a clean class 4 Driver’s licence is a pre-requisite.

Skills and Competencies:

Good organisational and time management skills.

Ability to work both independently and as part of the team.

Ability to identify and drive solutions processes.

Ability to communicate effectively in written and spoken language at all levels.

Flexible to travel frequently at both local and international levels

Strong inter-personal skills.

Unquestionable integrity.

Other

How to Apply

Interested candidates should submit applications, accompanied by a detailed Curriculum Vitae, All applications should be emailed to: ZimraRecruitment@zimra.co.zw, clearly stating the position applied for and addressed to: