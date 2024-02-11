International Conventions Officer (Harare)
Job Description
Applications are invited from suitably qualified candidates to fill in the above vacant post. The incumbent will report to the International Conventions Manager.
Duties and Responsibilities
Technical:
- Assisting the International Conventions Manager in the implementation of Multilateral Environmental Agreements (MEAs) including organizing MEAs related workshops and meetings, complying with reporting requirements and maintaining a database of Stakeholders.
- Assisting the International Conventions Manager in producing policy briefs on MEAs and linking them to the Authority’s priorities identified in the Strategic Plan and Workplan.
- Providing support to other Authority Departments in implementing Convention resolutions, decisions, strategies, and action plans.
- Contributing to MEAs related capacity building activities, including preparing and participating in MEAs and other related meetings.
- Carrying out research on Biodiversity Conservation related issues.
Knowledge Management and Communication:
- Assisting the International Conventions Manager in the development of technical concept notes
- Assisting the International Conventions Manager in drafting media releases and communication materials to raise the Authority’s profile in the implementation of MEAs.
Qualifications and Experience
- A minimum of a MSc or any Masters degree in Biological Sciences, Biodiversity Conservation, Environmental Science or Equivalent Qualification.
- A relevant PhD will be an added advantage.
- A Clean Class 4 Driver’s License.
- Excellent Communication and Writing skills.
- Good analytical skills.
- Minimum 2 years experience preparation of policy briefs.
- Traceable experience in research on Biodiversity or Environmental Conservation issues.
- Willingness and Ability to work with minimum supervision.
Other
How to Apply
Interested candidates should submit their written applications together with detailed CVs to:
The Human Resources Manager
Parks and Wildlife Management Authority
P.O box CY 140
Causeway
Harare
Or email: recruitment@zimparks.org.zwor hand deliver to Head Office’s Registry Section.
Deadline: 01 March 2024
Zimbabwe Parks and Wildlife Management Authority (ZIMPARKS)
Zimbabwe Parks and Wildlife Management Authority is an agency of the Zimbabwe government managing national parks. ZimParks conserves Zimbabwe's wildlife heritage through effective, efficient and sustainable utilization of natural resources for the benefit of present and future generations and stakeholders. Conservation involves ecological research and monitoring with respect to the various wildlife species in the country.
Phone: +263 (242) 707625/ 8, +263 8677707627
Website: https://www.zimparks.org.zw/
Email: info@zimparks.org.zw