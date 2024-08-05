Interns (Gwanda)
Ntepe-Manama Community Radio
Job Description
We are taking those doing the following or similar:
- Journalism and media studies.
- Marketing.
- Graphic designing.
- IT students.
NB: languages restricted to Sotho, Ndebele & Venda.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Job Related.
Qualifications and Experience
- Relevant qualifications.
Other
How to Apply
Send your CV to: ntepemanama@gmail.com
For more info: 0 0779308003/0715803962
