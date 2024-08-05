Pindula|Search Pindula
Ntepe-Manama Community Radio

Interns (Gwanda)

Ntepe-Manama Community Radio
Aug. 11, 2024
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedIn

Job Description

We are taking those doing the following or similar:

  • Journalism and media studies.
  • Marketing.
  • Graphic designing.
  • IT students.

NB: languages restricted to Sotho, Ndebele & Venda.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Job Related.

Qualifications and Experience

  • Relevant qualifications.

Other

How to Apply

Send your CV to: ntepemanama@gmail.com 

For more info: 0 0779308003/0715803962

Deadline: 11 August 2024

Generate a Whatsapp Message

Ntepe-Manama Community Radio

.

Browse Jobs

Related Jobs

Zimbabwe Energy Regulatory Authority (ZERA)
Zimbabwe Energy Regulatory Authority (ZERA)

Registry Student Intern (Harare)

Deadline:
St Anne's Hospital
St Anne's Hospital

Debtors Student Attache (Harare)

Deadline:
St Anne's Hospital
St Anne's Hospital

IT Attaché (Harare)

Deadline:
Old Mutual Zimbabwe
Old Mutual Zimbabwe

Marketing Attaches x2 (Harare)

Deadline:
First Pack Marketing
First Pack Marketing

Sales and Marketing intern (Harare)

Deadline:
Bindura University of Science Education (BUSE)
Bindura University of Science Education (BUSE)

Student Interns: ICT x4

Deadline:

Buy Phones on Credit.

More
Feedback