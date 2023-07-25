Interns (Harare)
Job Description
Applications are invited from interested students to join our organization for industrial attachment, for 1 year in the following disciplines:
- Internal Auditing.
- Accounting.
- Procurement.
- Hospitality.
Duties and Responsibilities
Job Related.
Qualifications and Experience
Internal Auditing: Bachelor of Commerce Internal Auditing or equivalent.
Accounting: Pursuing a degree in Accounting or equivalent.
Procurement: Pursuing a first degree in Purchasing and Supply Chain Management.
Hospitality: Degree in Hospitality and Tourism or equivalent; Diploma in Hospitality or Catering Services; Diploma/ Certificate in Culinary Arts or Professional cookery.
Other
How to Apply
Interested Candidates should email their applications to: ziparecruit@gmail.com
Deadline: 02 August 2023Generate a Whatsapp Message
Zimbabwe Institute of Public Administration and Management (ZIPAM)
ZIPAM was established as a department in the Ministry of Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare in 1984 as a premier institution responsible for designing and implementing training, consultancy and research for the civil service, local authorities and parastatals.