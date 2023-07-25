Pindula|Search Pindula
Zimbabwe Institute of Public Administration and Management (ZIPAM)

Interns (Harare)

Zimbabwe Institute of Public Administration and Management (ZIPAM)
Jul. 28, 2023
Job Description

Applications are invited from interested students to join our organization for industrial attachment, for 1 year in the following disciplines:

  • Internal Auditing.
  • Accounting.
  • Procurement.
  • Hospitality.

Duties and Responsibilities

Job Related.

Qualifications and Experience

Internal Auditing: Bachelor of Commerce Internal Auditing or equivalent.

Accounting: Pursuing a degree in Accounting or equivalent.

Procurement: Pursuing a first degree in Purchasing and Supply Chain Management.

Hospitality: Degree in Hospitality and Tourism or equivalent; Diploma in Hospitality or Catering Services; Diploma/ Certificate in Culinary Arts or Professional cookery.

Other

How to Apply

Interested Candidates should email their applications to: ziparecruit@gmail.com

Deadline: 02 August 2023

Zimbabwe Institute of Public Administration and Management (ZIPAM)

ZIPAM was established as a department in the Ministry of Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare in 1984 as a premier institution responsible for designing and implementing training, consultancy and research for the civil service, local authorities and parastatals.

