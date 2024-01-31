Pindula|Search Pindula
Account
Zimbabwe Institute of Public Administration and Management (ZIPAM)

Interns: January 2024

Zimbabwe Institute of Public Administration and Management (ZIPAM)
Jan. 17, 2024
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedIn

Job Description

Applications are invited from interested students to join our organization for industrial attachment, for 1 year in the following disciplines:

  • Electrical.
  • Accounting.
  • Hospitality.
  • Information Technology.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Job Related.

Qualifications and Experience

Electrical: Pursuing a National Certificate in Electrical Power Engineering.

Accounting: Pursuing a Degree in Accounting or equivalent.

Hospitality:

  • Diploma/ Certificate in Hospitality and Tourism or equivalent.
  • Diploma in Hospitality or Catering Services.
  • Diploma /Certificate in Culinary Arts or Professional cookery.

Information Technology:  Pursuing a Bachelor of Science in Computer Information Systems/Technology or equivalent.

  • Applications must be supported by an Institutional letter requesting for industrial attachment.
  • Strong academic performance and career interest in the field of study.
  • Excellent communication skills.
  • Computer literacy an added advantage.
  • Self-motivated.

Other

How to Apply

Interested Candidates should email their applications, not later than Wednesday 17th January 2024 to: ziparecruit@gmail.com

Generate a Whatsapp Message

Zimbabwe Institute of Public Administration and Management (ZIPAM)

ZIPAM was established as a department in the Ministry of Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare in 1984 as a premier institution responsible for designing and implementing training, consultancy and research for the civil service, local authorities and parastatals.

Browse Jobs

Related Jobs

Adult Rape Clinic (ARC)
Adult Rape Clinic (ARC)

Finance Intern (Harare)

Deadline:

Buy Phones on Credit.

More
Feedback