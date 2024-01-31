Interns: January 2024
Job Description
Applications are invited from interested students to join our organization for industrial attachment, for 1 year in the following disciplines:
- Electrical.
- Accounting.
- Hospitality.
- Information Technology.
Duties and Responsibilities
Qualifications and Experience
Electrical: Pursuing a National Certificate in Electrical Power Engineering.
Accounting: Pursuing a Degree in Accounting or equivalent.
Hospitality:
- Diploma/ Certificate in Hospitality and Tourism or equivalent.
- Diploma in Hospitality or Catering Services.
- Diploma /Certificate in Culinary Arts or Professional cookery.
Information Technology: Pursuing a Bachelor of Science in Computer Information Systems/Technology or equivalent.
- Applications must be supported by an Institutional letter requesting for industrial attachment.
- Strong academic performance and career interest in the field of study.
- Excellent communication skills.
- Computer literacy an added advantage.
- Self-motivated.
How to Apply
Interested Candidates should email their applications, not later than Wednesday 17th January 2024 to: ziparecruit@gmail.com
Zimbabwe Institute of Public Administration and Management (ZIPAM)
ZIPAM was established as a department in the Ministry of Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare in 1984 as a premier institution responsible for designing and implementing training, consultancy and research for the civil service, local authorities and parastatals.