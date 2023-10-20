Interns
NRTV
Job Description
We have openings for interns in the following departments:
- Production and Programming x8
- Technical Department x8
- Post Production x3
- News, Business and Current Affairs x3
- Sports Department x2
- Admin and Finance x1
Duties and Responsibilities
- To Be Advised.
Qualifications and Experience
- Relevant qualifications.
Other
How to Apply
Email your CV and cover letter to: hr@nrtv.tv and begin your career on a note that is beyond your imagination!
Deadline: 24 October 2023
