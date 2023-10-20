Pindula|Search Pindula
Account
NRTV

Interns

NRTV
Oct. 24, 2023
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedIn

Job Description

We have openings for interns in the following departments:

  • Production and Programming x8
  • Technical Department x8
  • Post Production x3
  • News, Business and Current Affairs x3
  • Sports Department x2
  • Admin and Finance x1

Duties and Responsibilities

  • To Be Advised.

Qualifications and Experience

  • Relevant qualifications.

Other

How to Apply

Email your CV and cover letter to: hr@nrtv.tv and begin your career on a note that is beyond your imagination!

Deadline: 24 October 2023

Generate a Whatsapp Message

NRTV

.

Browse Jobs

Related Jobs

CeSHHAR Zimbabwe
CeSHHAR Zimbabwe

Programme Intern (Harare)

Deadline:
Telco
Telco

Sales Attachee (Bulawayo)

Deadline:
Telco
Telco

Stores and Purchasing Attachee (Harare)

Deadline:
National Gallery of Zimbabwe
National Gallery of Zimbabwe

Attachee: Sales and Marketing (Harare)

Deadline:
National Gallery of Zimbabwe
National Gallery of Zimbabwe

Attachee: Procurement (Harare)

Deadline:
Zimbabwe Parks and Wildlife Management Authority (ZIMPARKS)
Zimbabwe Parks and Wildlife Management Authority (ZIMPARKS)

Student Attachees: Scientific Services: Corporate Center x3

Deadline:
Teecherz Home & Office
Teecherz Home & Office

Student on attachment: Marketing (Marondera)

Deadline:

Buy Phones on Credit.

More
Feedback