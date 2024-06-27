Interns Wanted
The team at OK Zimbabwe believes in making happiness tangible by planting smiles on the faces of its employees, customers, suppliers, shareholders and the communities It operates in.
THE FAMILY YOU’D LIKE TO JOIN
In the quest to make happiness common place, we are looking for Interns eager to make a positive impact on our customers and all key stakeholders. If you passionately believe that making happiness tangible resonates with your life purpose, then come along and join us on what promises to be a happy and wonderful journey.
FIELDS:
- Retail Management.
- ICT.
- Accounting.
- Marketing.
- Mechanical Engineering.
- upply Chain.
- Audit.
- Corporate Services.
- HR.
- Financial Services.
Students studying towards a Degree qualification in any of the a bove mentioned fields of study.
Qualified and interested applications are invited to apply no later than 30 June 2024 by sending:
A detailed CV an application letter and Attachment letter from your institution Applications to be emailed to: recruitment@okzim.co.zw , label the email headline OK Zimbabwe Internship.
NB: Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.Generate a Whatsapp Message
OK Zimbabwe Limited
OK Zimbabwe Limited was first incorporated as Springmaster Corporation in 1953, and in 1984, its name was changed to Deltrade Limited which then subsequently changed to the current name in July 2001.
The inaugural branch was opened at OK First Street Harare (then Salisbury) in 1942 and the second branch in Bulawayo in 1952. A further five outlets had been opened across the country by the end of 1960. In 1977, Delta Corporation acquired the business operations in Springmaster Corporation (now OK Zimbabwe Limited), which they held until the de-merger in October 2001.
The Group is a leading supermarket retailer whose business covers three major categories, comprising groceries, basic clothing and textiles and houseware products. The groceries category includes dry groceries, butchery, delicatessen, takeaway, bakery, provisions and fruit and vegetable sections.