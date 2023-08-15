Internship/ On the job training for Steam Presser, Roller Iron Operators and Dry Cleaning Machines Operator

Job Description

Launderers, dry cleaners and pressers undertake the washing, dry cleaning, ironing, and pressing of clothing, garments, bedding, other linen, carpets, curtains and other articles, etc. Crisp N Clean Dry Cleaners is embarking on a programme to empower school leavers wishing to pursue their career in laundry / dry cleaning industry by offering on the job training. This programme is only open to school leavers aged between 18 and 30 years.

Duties and Responsibilities

Receives garment or item from customer for cleaning, checks pockets, buttons, zips, etc. and issues receipt.

Sorts articles by fabric, colour and type and determines appropriate cleaning process. Labelling them clearly.

Removes difficult stains using chemicals or steam gun.

Loads articles into washing and dry cleaning machines or electrically operated drum cleaning machine, operates controls to admit cleaning fluids and starts machine.

Sets and operates drying machines and smoothes and shapes washed garments using steam pressing machines.

Performs a variety of laundering, dry cleaning and pressing tasks.

Qualifications and Experience

Crisp N Clean Dry Cleaners is embarking on a programme to empower school leavers wishing to pursue their career in laundry/ dry cleaning industry by offering on the job training.

This programme is only open to school leavers aged between 18 and 30 years with at least 3 O’ Levels.

Training will be done on the job. Note that experience in the laundry Industry is not a requirement.

The roles involve:

Manual Dexterity/ labour - Holding or moving items with your hands.

Arm-Hand Steadiness - Keeping your arm or hand steady.

Other

How to Apply

Hand deliver your CV and application letter at Crisp N Clean Dry Cleaners Main Plant situated Gleneagles Industrial Centre, Bay number 8, Corner Gleneagles Rd and Dagenham Rd, Willowvale Harare, Gleneagles Industrial Centre is opposite the main gate of Willowvale Mazda Motor Industries.