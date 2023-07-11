Investigation Officers x10
Job Description
Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced persons to fill the above mentioned vacancies that have risen within the Zimbabwe Gender Commission (ZGC).
Applicants should submit an application letter accompanied by a detailed Curriculum Vitae and certified academic and professional certificates.
Reports To: Regional Coordinator.
Station: Masvingo, Mutare, Gweru, Bulawayo and Chinhoyi.
Duties and Responsibilities
- The position exists to manage and coordinate the Investigation operations of ZGC by conducting investigations of Possible Violations Related to Gender in accordance with established standards, policies, and procedures.
- The job also entails collecting evidence that is permissible in the courts of law in case of lawsuits.
Qualifications and Experience
- Degree in Law, Degree in Social Sciences or equivalent.
- Must have 3-4 years' experience preferably in gender issues.
- Good report writing skills.
How to Apply
Interested candidates should submit their applications accompanied by certified copies of qualifications, clearly indicating on sealed envelopes the post being applied for and should be addressed to:
The Chief Executive Officer
Zimbabwe Gender Commission
1st Floor, Pax House
89 Kwame Nkrumah Avenue
Harare
Or send to the following email: hr@zgc.co.zw
Deadline: 14 July 2023
Zimbabwe Gender Commission
The Zimbabwe Gender Commission was established in terms of Section 245 of the Constitution of Zimbabwe, “hereinafter referred to as the Constitution” and operationalised through the Zimbabwe Gender Commission (ZGC) Act (Chapter 10:31). It;s Mission is to promote and protect gender equality through public education, research, investigations and monitoring.