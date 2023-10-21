Investigations Officer

Job Description

Reporting to the Risk Manager, the incumbent will be responsible for conducting investigations into allegations of fraud, corruption and misconduct involving staff, and other stakeholders.

Duties and Responsibilities

Investigates claims of fraud, corruption, or allegations of employee misconduct.

Reviews and analyses allegations and whistle blowing information.

Performs data mining and analyses of database and systems leading to investigations.

Researches and investigates customer account behaviour for potential anti-money laundering related suspicious activities.

Conducts financial forensic investigations.

Executes missions of investigative surveillance and lifestyle audits.

Assists with audit and regulatory requests as needed.

Provides litigation support for civil/criminal court proceedings.

Monitors System User Access Matrix.

Qualifications and Experience

Police and Security Studies Degree or Criminology Degree.

At least 3 years’ experience in investigative work.

Other

How to Apply

REMUNERATION: The position offers an attractive remuneration package commensurate with qualifications and experience.

Interested candidates should email their applications accompanied with detailed CV, proof of qualifications and experience to: recruitment@posb.co.zw. The email subject heading should clearly indicate the position applied for.