POSB - People’s Own Savings Bank

Investigations Officer

POSB - People’s Own Savings Bank
Oct. 21, 2023
Job Description

Reporting to the Risk Manager, the incumbent will be responsible for conducting investigations into allegations of fraud, corruption and misconduct involving staff, and other stakeholders.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Investigates claims of fraud, corruption, or allegations of employee misconduct. 
  • Reviews and analyses allegations and whistle blowing information.
  • Performs data mining and analyses of database and systems leading to investigations.
  • Researches and investigates customer account behaviour for potential anti-money laundering related suspicious activities. 
  • Conducts financial forensic investigations. 
  • Executes missions of investigative surveillance and lifestyle audits.  
  • Assists with audit and regulatory requests as needed.
  • Provides litigation support for civil/criminal court proceedings. 
  • Monitors System User Access Matrix. 

Qualifications and Experience

  • Police and Security Studies Degree or Criminology Degree.
  • At least 3 years’ experience in investigative work.

Other

How to Apply

REMUNERATION: The position offers an attractive remuneration package commensurate with qualifications and experience.

Interested candidates should email their applications accompanied with detailed CV, proof of qualifications and experience to: recruitment@posb.co.zw. The email subject heading should clearly indicate the position applied for.

NB: Only shortlisted applicants will be contacted.

Deadline: 21 October 2023

POSB - People’s Own Savings Bank

Website
08677 099 200
customersupport@posb.co.zw

The Peoples Own Savings Bank, formerly the Post Office Savings Bank, was established in 1904 as a statutory fund to mobilise savings for national development. The Bank commenced its operations through the Post Office infrastructure network.

It is a savings bank in Zimbabwe. It is one of the financial institutions, licensed and supervised by the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe, the national banking regulator.

