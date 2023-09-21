Pindula|Search Pindula
Fossil Contracting

Investigator (Harare)

Fossil Contracting
Sep. 22, 2023
Job Description

A Local Construction company seeks to recruit suitable candidates for the position that has arisen.

The incumbent reports to the loss Control Officer Operations and investigations. He/she shall be responsible for the following duties:

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Process crime scenes by performing scene recognition, scene documentation and evidence collection.
  • Operating within the applicable laws governing the investigations.
  • Thoroughly document scenes and gather potential evidence ( photographs, documents, statements etc) for further analysis.
  • Examine and evaluate evidence for conflicting interpretations and resolve issues.
  • Draft detailed investigative reports and be prepared to represent evidence to the prosecutor for criminal cases and for administrative purposes.
  • Identify, cause to be apprehended and cause prosecution of the perpetrators.
  • Write detailed reports, file and maintain all record while maintaining strict confidentiality.
  • Gather evidence and make informed decisions and conclusions by employing deductive reasoning and analysis that leads to prosecution.

Qualifications and Experience

  • A degree in Police & Security Studies/ Law/ Criminal / Business Studies or equivalent.
  • At least 5 years' experience as security or loss Control Officer or be at least of the rank of Inspector in the police service or its equivalence in the state security forces.
  • Unquestionable integrity.
  • Sound Information Communication and Technology skills.
  • Significant experience in auditing or fraud investigation is required.
  • Membership of a recognized professional security related institution is an added advantage.
  • Clean class 4 drivers' license is a must.
  • Significant experience/ knowledge of criminal and administrative investigations is required.
  • Excellent report writing and general communication skills.

Other

How to Apply

Interested candidates should send their Cvs ( Indicating title ) to: recruitment@fossilzim.co.zw or humancapitaldepartment2023@gmail.com

NB: Only shortlisted candidates will be responded to.

Deadline: 22 September 2023

Fossil Contracting

077 316 4791

Founded in 2010 and going from strength to strength since, Fossil Contracting is a Zimbabwean Contracting firm, specializing in Civil Works, Contract Mining, Road Construction, Earth works, Building & Structural Works and Plant Hire.

