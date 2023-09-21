Investigator (Harare)
Fossil Contracting
Job Description
A Local Construction company seeks to recruit suitable candidates for the position that has arisen.
The incumbent reports to the loss Control Officer Operations and investigations. He/she shall be responsible for the following duties:
Duties and Responsibilities
- Process crime scenes by performing scene recognition, scene documentation and evidence collection.
- Operating within the applicable laws governing the investigations.
- Thoroughly document scenes and gather potential evidence ( photographs, documents, statements etc) for further analysis.
- Examine and evaluate evidence for conflicting interpretations and resolve issues.
- Draft detailed investigative reports and be prepared to represent evidence to the prosecutor for criminal cases and for administrative purposes.
- Identify, cause to be apprehended and cause prosecution of the perpetrators.
- Write detailed reports, file and maintain all record while maintaining strict confidentiality.
- Gather evidence and make informed decisions and conclusions by employing deductive reasoning and analysis that leads to prosecution.
Qualifications and Experience
- A degree in Police & Security Studies/ Law/ Criminal / Business Studies or equivalent.
- At least 5 years' experience as security or loss Control Officer or be at least of the rank of Inspector in the police service or its equivalence in the state security forces.
- Unquestionable integrity.
- Sound Information Communication and Technology skills.
- Significant experience in auditing or fraud investigation is required.
- Membership of a recognized professional security related institution is an added advantage.
- Clean class 4 drivers' license is a must.
- Significant experience/ knowledge of criminal and administrative investigations is required.
- Excellent report writing and general communication skills.
Other
How to Apply
Interested candidates should send their Cvs ( Indicating title ) to: recruitment@fossilzim.co.zw or humancapitaldepartment2023@gmail.com
NB: Only shortlisted candidates will be responded to.
Deadline: 22 September 2023
Founded in 2010 and going from strength to strength since, Fossil Contracting is a Zimbabwean Contracting firm, specializing in Civil Works, Contract Mining, Road Construction, Earth works, Building & Structural Works and Plant Hire.
