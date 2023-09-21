Investigator (Harare)

Job Description

A Local Construction company seeks to recruit suitable candidates for the position that has arisen.

The incumbent reports to the loss Control Officer Operations and investigations. He/she shall be responsible for the following duties:

Duties and Responsibilities

Process crime scenes by performing scene recognition, scene documentation and evidence collection.

Operating within the applicable laws governing the investigations.

Thoroughly document scenes and gather potential evidence ( photographs, documents, statements etc) for further analysis.

Examine and evaluate evidence for conflicting interpretations and resolve issues.

Draft detailed investigative reports and be prepared to represent evidence to the prosecutor for criminal cases and for administrative purposes.

Identify, cause to be apprehended and cause prosecution of the perpetrators.

Write detailed reports, file and maintain all record while maintaining strict confidentiality.

Gather evidence and make informed decisions and conclusions by employing deductive reasoning and analysis that leads to prosecution.

Qualifications and Experience

A degree in Police & Security Studies/ Law/ Criminal / Business Studies or equivalent.

At least 5 years' experience as security or loss Control Officer or be at least of the rank of Inspector in the police service or its equivalence in the state security forces.

Unquestionable integrity.

Sound Information Communication and Technology skills.

Significant experience in auditing or fraud investigation is required.

Membership of a recognized professional security related institution is an added advantage.

Clean class 4 drivers' license is a must.

Significant experience/ knowledge of criminal and administrative investigations is required.

Excellent report writing and general communication skills.

Other

How to Apply

Interested candidates should send their Cvs ( Indicating title ) to: recruitment@fossilzim.co.zw or humancapitaldepartment2023@gmail.com