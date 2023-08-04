Zimbabwe Elections 2023
Investment Analyst (Harare)
Old Mutual Zimbabwe
Job Description
Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill the above mentioned post.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Analysing and evaluating prospective private equity investment opportunities
- Identifying, analysing and evaluating prospective private equity investment opportunities
- Collecting and analysing company and industry information to assist in identifying investment trends and new investment opportunities
- Assisting in the due diligence, structuring and closing of new private equity investments
- Construction of detailed financial models, term sheets, investment appraisal presentations, bid letters and agreements.
- Reviewing financial statements (monthly, quarterly, annually, ad-hoc) and key returns metrics for portfolio companies.
- Creation, management & maintenance of quarterly investment valuations reports and financial models.
- Extensive interaction with senior management of target companies and investee companies.
- Giving regular feedback to clients on a monthly and quarterly basis
- Performing special research as needed, support in other areas as needed, other special projects or duties as assigned.
Qualifications and Experience
- Alternative Investment Specialist: Business Finance, Economics (Required), Bachelor Commerce: Finance Banking And Investment Management (Required), Bachelor Of Accountancy: Accountancy (Required), Bachelor of Accounting and Financial Management (BAFM): Finance Banking And Investment Management (Required), Bachelor Of Commerce Banking And Finance Honours Degree: Finance, Economics (Required).
- Skills: Capital Budgeting, Due Diligence, Equities, Equity Investments, Financial Modeling, Identifying Opportunities, Interpersonal Communication, Investments, Investment Valuation, People Management, Presentations, Private Equity, Researching, Special Projects, Structuring, Term Sheets, Written Communication.
Other
How to Apply
To Apply Use Link: https://oldmutual.wd3.myworkdayjobs.com/en-US/Old_Mutual_Careers/job/Investment-Analyst_JR-43308?locationCountry=db69eabc446c11de98360015c5e6daf6
Deadline: 10 August 2023
Old Mutual Zimbabwe
Old Mutual is a premium African financial services organisation that offers a broad spectrum of financial solutions to retail and corporate customers across key market segments. The lines of business include Life and Savings, Property and Casualty, Asset Management and Banking and Lending.
