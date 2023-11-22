Investment Analyst (Harare)
Old Mutual Zimbabwe
Job Description
Analysing and evaluating prospective private equity investment opportunities. Identifying, analysing and evaluating prospective private equity investment opportunities.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Collecting and analysing company and industry information to assist in identifying investment trends and new investment opportunities.
- Assisting in the due diligence, structuring and closing of new private equity investments.
- Construction of detailed financial models, term sheets, investment appraisal presentations, bid letters and agreements.
- Reviewing financial statements (monthly, quarterly, annually, ad-hoc) and key returns metrics for portfolio companies.
- Creation, management and maintenance of quarterly investment valuations reports and financial models.
- Extensive interaction with senior management of target companies and investee companies.
- Giving regular feedback to clients on a monthly and quarterly basis
- Performing special research as needed, support in other areas as needed, other special projects or duties as assigned.
Qualifications and Experience
- Alternative Investment Specialist: Business Finance, Economics (Required), Bachelor Commerce: Finance Banking And Investment Management (Required), Bachelor Of Accountancy: Accountancy (Required), Bachelor of Accounting and Financial Management (BAFM): Finance Banking And Investment Management (Required), Bachelor Of Commerce Banking And Finance Honours Degree: Finance, Economics (Required).
- Skills: Capital Budgeting, Due Diligence, Equities, Equity Investments, Financial Modeling, Identifying Opportunities, Interpersonal Communication, Investments, Investment Valuation, People Management, Presentations, Private Equity, Researching, Special Projects, Structuring, Term Sheets, Written Communication.
Other
How to Apply
Deadline: 25 November 2023
Generate a Whatsapp MessageFeedback
Old Mutual Zimbabwe
Browse Jobs
Old Mutual is a premium African financial services organisation that offers a broad spectrum of financial solutions to retail and corporate customers across key market segments. The lines of business include Life and Savings, Property and Casualty, Asset Management and Banking and Lending.
Related Jobs
Old Mutual Zimbabwe
Systems Engineer – ICT Security Operations (Harare)
Deadline:
Old Mutual Zimbabwe
Systems Engineer – ICT Quality Assurance (Harare)
Deadline:
Old Mutual Zimbabwe
Systems Engineer – ICT Information and Data Security Engineer (Harare)
Deadline:
Old Mutual Zimbabwe
Compliance Data Analyst (Harare)
Deadline: