Invoicing Clerk (Gweru)

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced persons to fill the above mentioned position which has arisen at VICTORIA FOODS (PVT) LTD Gweru.

Duties and Responsibilities

Receives orders, prepares invoices.

Prepares Credit notes.

Reconciles COD sales.

Qualifications and Experience

Should have 5 “O” Levels including English and Mathematics.

Certificate or Diploma in Sales and Marketing/ Accounting.

One year working Experience in a manufacturing environment.

Other

How to Apply

Candidates who possess the requisite qualifications and experience should send their detailed curriculum vitae to: hr@vicfoods.co.zw not later than 7 August 2024.