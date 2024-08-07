Pindula|Search Pindula
Victoria Foods

Invoicing Clerk (Gweru)

Victoria Foods
Aug. 07, 2024
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedIn

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced persons to fill the above mentioned position which has arisen at VICTORIA FOODS (PVT) LTD Gweru.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Receives orders, prepares invoices.
  • Prepares Credit notes.
  • Reconciles COD sales.

Qualifications and Experience

  • Should have 5 “O” Levels including English and Mathematics.
  • Certificate or Diploma in Sales and Marketing/ Accounting.
  • One year working Experience in a manufacturing environment.

Other

How to Apply

Candidates who possess the requisite qualifications and experience should send their detailed curriculum vitae to: hr@vicfoods.co.zw not later than 7 August 2024.

Generate a Whatsapp Message

Victoria Foods

.

Browse Jobs

Related Jobs

Nash Paints
Nash Paints

Finance And Administration Clerk (Harare)

Deadline:
Cotton Company of Zimbabwe (COTTCO)
Cotton Company of Zimbabwe (COTTCO)

Finance Director (Harare)

Deadline:
Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (ZIMRA)
Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (ZIMRA)

Accountant General Ledger – Finance And Administration – Level 7 (Harare)

Deadline:
Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (ZIMRA)
Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (ZIMRA)

Chief Investigations Specialist Customs & Excise – Revenue Assurance Division– Level 6 (Harare)

Deadline:
Hammer and Tongues Africa Holdings
Hammer and Tongues Africa Holdings

Auditor x3 (Bulawayo)

Deadline:
Hammer and Tongues Africa Holdings
Hammer and Tongues Africa Holdings

Back Office/ Treasury Clerks (Harare)

Deadline:

Buy Phones on Credit.

More
Feedback