Invoicing Clerk (Gweru)
Victoria Foods
Job Description
Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced persons to fill the above mentioned position which has arisen at VICTORIA FOODS (PVT) LTD Gweru.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Receives orders, prepares invoices.
- Prepares Credit notes.
- Reconciles COD sales.
Qualifications and Experience
- Should have 5 “O” Levels including English and Mathematics.
- Certificate or Diploma in Sales and Marketing/ Accounting.
- One year working Experience in a manufacturing environment.
Other
How to Apply
Candidates who possess the requisite qualifications and experience should send their detailed curriculum vitae to: hr@vicfoods.co.zw not later than 7 August 2024.
Generate a Whatsapp MessageFeedback
Victoria Foods
Browse Jobs
.
Related Jobs
Nash Paints
Finance And Administration Clerk (Harare)
Deadline:
Cotton Company of Zimbabwe (COTTCO)
Finance Director (Harare)
Deadline:
Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (ZIMRA)
Accountant General Ledger – Finance And Administration – Level 7 (Harare)
Deadline:
Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (ZIMRA)
Chief Investigations Specialist Customs & Excise – Revenue Assurance Division– Level 6 (Harare)
Deadline:
Hammer and Tongues Africa Holdings
Auditor x3 (Bulawayo)
Deadline:
Hammer and Tongues Africa Holdings
Back Office/ Treasury Clerks (Harare)
Deadline: