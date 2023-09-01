Invoicing Clerk (Harare)

Kopje spare parts distributors is a (Pvt) limited registered company which is a Premier wholesaler and retailer of Genuine automotive spares and accessories in Zimbabwe and beyond. The strategically positioned branch networks across the country, the quality product range and the appreciation of the business environment enhance KSPDs capability to effectively and efficiently service the motor industry.

Adherence to stringent ethical standards, as well as the highly trained personnel ensures that KSPD is able to satisfy the needs and wants of the automotive industry.

- Kopje Spares was established in 2002 in Zimbabwe with the opening of its first branch at No. 4 Kaguvi.

- In 2009 to 2011 branches in Bulawayo, Mutare, Gweru and Kwekwe were opened.

- In 2012, a Wholesale in Graniteside was opened.