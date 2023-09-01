Pindula|Search Pindula
Invoicing Clerk (Harare)

Sep. 05, 2023
Job Description

A motor vehicle auto spares retailing company is looking for a suitable qualified personnel to fill in the above mentioned position.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Job Related.

Qualifications and Experience

  • Must have 5 ordinary level passes including, English, Maths or Accounts.
  • National certificate in accounting.
  • A level commercial subjects is an added advantage.
  • Females are encouraged to apply.
  • Must be aged 25 years and below.
  • Computer literate.

Other

How to Apply

Interested candidates who meet the above criteria can send application letters and CVs at: kspdrecruitment@gmail.com

Deadline: 05 September 2023

Website
+263 712 888 900-4
marketing@kopjespares.co.zw

Kopje spare parts distributors is a (Pvt) limited registered company which is a Premier wholesaler and retailer of Genuine automotive spares and accessories in Zimbabwe and beyond. The strategically positioned branch networks across the country, the quality product range and the appreciation of the business environment enhance KSPDs capability to effectively and efficiently service the motor industry.

Adherence to stringent ethical standards, as well as the highly trained personnel ensures that KSPD is able to satisfy the needs and wants of the automotive industry.

- Kopje Spares was established in 2002 in Zimbabwe with the opening of its first branch at No. 4 Kaguvi.

- In 2009 to 2011 branches in Bulawayo, Mutare, Gweru and Kwekwe were opened.

- In 2012, a Wholesale in Graniteside was opened.

