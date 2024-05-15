Invoicing Clerk (Mutare)

Job Description

A motor vehicle auto spares retailing company is looking for suitable qualified personnel to fill in the above position.

Duties and Responsibilities

Invoicing.

Qualifications and Experience

Should have 5 ordinary level passes including, English, Maths or Accounts.

National certificate in accounting.

A level commercial subjects is an added advantage.

Females are encouraged to apply.

Must be aged 25 years and below.

Computer literate.

Other

How to Apply

Interested candidates who meet the above criteria can send application letters and CVs at: kspdrecruitment@gmail.com on or before 17 May 2024