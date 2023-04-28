IPRAN Engineer

Job Description
Duties and Responsibilities
- Proficient in basic network protocols (such as OSPF, ISIS, BGP, MPLS), familiar with BGP/MPLS L3VPN configuration
- Have working experience in the telecommunications industry, familiar with the configuration of CISCO router and other manufacturers
- Responsible, good communication and coordination skills, learning skills and teamwork skills
- Preferred to have CCNA, CCIP, CCNP.
- Have the ability to abstract project requirements, through participation in project evaluation/implementation process.
- Have a strong personal interest in developing self professional competencies and skills.
Qualifications and Experience
- Holds a bachelor's degree or above, majoring in computer science, communications, electronics, or other related fields.
- Fluency in English (Reading/Writing/Speaking).
- More than 3 years experience in ICT domain preferably in Datacom Networks.
How to Apply
To Apply Use Link: https://www.linkedin.com/jobs/view/3579769781/?alternateChannel=search&refId=MiHgNogc2ICEtiZuJ74hRw%3D%3D&trackingId=1v6J9sKkPZ2IkPK2ldbLrw%3D%3D
Deadline: 05 May 2023