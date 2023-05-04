Pindula|
Satewave Technologies

IPRAN Engineer

Satewave Technologies
May. 05, 2023
Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill the above post.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Proficient in basic network protocols (such as OSPF, ISIS, BGP, MPLS), familiar with BGP/MPLS L3VPN configuration
  • Have working experience in the telecommunications industry, familiar with the configuration of CISCO router and other manufacturers
  • Responsible, good communication and coordination skills, learning skills and teamwork skills
  • Preferred to have CCNA, CCIP, CCNP.
  • Have the ability to abstract project requirements, through participation in project evaluation/implementation process.
  • Have a strong personal interest in developing self professional competencies and skills.

Qualifications and Experience

  • Holds a bachelor's degree or above, majoring in computer science, communications, electronics, or other related fields.
  • Fluency in English (Reading/Writing/Speaking).
  • More than 3 years experience in ICT domain preferably in Datacom Networks.

Other

How to Apply

To Apply Use Link: https://www.linkedin.com/jobs/view/3579769781/?alternateChannel=search&refId=MiHgNogc2ICEtiZuJ74hRw%3D%3D&trackingId=1v6J9sKkPZ2IkPK2ldbLrw%3D%3D

Deadline: 05 May 2023

Satewave Technologies

Satewave Technologies is an integrated Zimbabwean construction technology services company, operating in the telecommunications, electrical, civil construction sectors and is the ZTE Accredited business partner for ZTE mobile phones in Zimbabwe. Satewave offers a range of expert contracting services to both public and private sector customers.

Phone number: +263-4-443876, +263-777267267, +263-782968968

Email: operation@satewave.com; ztedevice@satewave.com

