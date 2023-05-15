Job Description

The University is inviting suitably qualified and experienced individuals to apply for the following positions that have arisen in the Office of the Vice Chancellor. Reporting to the General Manager, Agro-Industrial Park, the Irrigation Systems Manager shall be responsible for:

Duties and Responsibilities

Monitoring the quality of water entering and leaving the irrigation system to ensure that it meets health and safety standards.

Monitoring water levels in reservoirs and other sources of water to ensure adequate supply during periods of high demand.

Evaluating the effectiveness of irrigation systems to determine functionality.

Analysing soil conditions and making recommendations for improving the crop’s yield potential.

Liaising with Engineers and contractors in the design and construction of new irrigation systems or modification of existing ones.

Preventive maintenance of irrigation equipment and generators.

Inspecting, scheduling repairs, maintenance, and replacement of irrigation equipment i.e. drip system, sprinklers, centre pivots, generators and water pumps.

Developing Standard Operating Procedures for the various tasks within the Unit that are compliant with health and safety requirements.

Planning for labour requirements, participating in the recruiting and training of staff.

Supervising employees undertaking various activities in the irrigation department.

Ensuring that Agro-Industrial Park roads, boundary fence and fire guards are well maintained.

Recommending the purchase of irrigation equipment that are required for the Agro-Industrial Park.

Supporting the General Manager in the creation and monitoring of the AgroIndustrial Park operating budget.

Preparing activity reports for the Unit.

Ensuring all staff adhere to health and safety regulations.

Ensuring that the Unit complies with all relevant statutory regulations.

Conducting research on new irrigation technologies.

Undertaking any other related duties as assigned by the General Manager, AgroIndustrial Park.

Qualifications and Experience

A Bachelor of Science degree in Irrigation Engineering/Agricultural Engineering/Water Resources Management or related discipline from a recognised Institution.

At least 5 years hands-on experience in managing irrigation infrastructure and equipment.

A clean class 4 drivers licence.

Ability to work under pressure with minimum supervision.

A business management qualification and ability to ride a motorcycle would be an added advantage.

Other

How to Apply

Applicants must submit eight (8) sets of applications which should include the application letter, certified copies of certificates, national identification, birth certificate and detailed Curriculum Vitae giving full personal details including full names, place and date of birth, qualifications, experience, present salary, date of availability, contact details, names, addresses and email addresses of three (3) referees. Applications in envelopes clearly indicating post applied for should be addressed to:

Chairperson of Council

c/o The Registrar

Marondera University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology

P.O Box 35

MARONDERA

Hand deliver to or send by courier to:

Marondera University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology

CSC Campus, Industrial Sites

15 Longlands Road

MARONDERA

OR email your applications to: registrar@muast.ac.zw

Conditions Of Service: Information on salary and other benefits will be made available to shortlisted candidates.

NB: Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted. The University does not charge applicants a fee at any stage of the recruitment process and does not have Agents who receive applications on its behalf.

Deadline: 18 May 2023