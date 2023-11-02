IS Auditor
To provide risk-based information technology assurance, advisory and consultancy services. Performs technology controls reviews and data analytics in guiding new products deployments as the business pursues digital transformation. Safeguarding of financial and reputational risk through detailed reviews of business systems controls, review of commercial services promotions and certification of results.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Executes risk-based information security audit for the group in compliance with IS audit standards, guidelines and best practices.
- Customise and designs tests and selects appropriate tools for security audits.
- Design and perform complex analysis of data using various scientific and statistical methods for different business processes or operations reviews across the group.
- Prepares residual risk, security exposures and non-compliance reports to management.Develops Frameworks for Mobile Application/Device Security reviews across the group.
- Implements enterprise-wide security policies, procedures, and standards to meet compliance responsibilities.
- Reports on significant trends and vulnerabilities.Develops frameworks for Cyber Security Controls monitoring.
- Preparation of security analysis reports for security vulnerabilities and recommends feasible and appropriate action plans.
- Analyses existing accounts and data access permission requests against documented authorizations.
- Designs network infrastructure security controls to ensure confidentiality, integrity, availability and authorized use of the network and the information transmitted.
- Analysing user systems activities for the purpose of investigating white-collar crime.Formulates appropriate recommendation to IS Risk Manager based on impact analysis if information resources are adequately protected with proper security measures.
- Evaluate data analytics extract routines to support audit activities performed by the Internal Audit team across the group.Provide recommendations to the business in the review and selection of strategic technology.
Qualifications and Experience
- Bachelor's Degree.
- At least 3 Years Experience.
Deadline: 07 November 2023
