Job Description

EcoCash Holdings is looking for a versatile and dynamic Business Analyst to join its Sasai Technical team. The successful incumbent will be responsible for directing the business and technical teams through effective planning, decision-making, documentation, development, and delivery of technical solutions that help EcoCash Business units realize value.

Location: Harare

Duties and Responsibilities

Reviews EcoCash Holdings systems across all the Pillars supporting the business for reverse or forward engineering to keep the business at the cutting edge.

Creates and evaluates proposals to improve the overall efficiency of operations within the Technology Division.

Drives systems improvement by studying current practices, complex technical and managerial processes and designing modifications that promote productivity and efficiency.

Provides information necessary for management strategic financial information technology planning and decision making.

Leads process and product improvements and proposes solutions to any problems for the business.

Leads product teams in the business requirements definition process.

Works with the business teams to fully understand their products and makes sure all their requirements are captured.

Analyses system documents and maintains system processes.

Contributes to financial management processes by analysing and proposing Technology initiatives.

Provides technical consultation and direction to internal and external customers.

Qualifications and Experience

Bachelor's Degree.

3 Years Industry Experience.

Other

How to Apply

To Apply Use link: https://careers.ecocashholdings.co.zw/job/is-business-analyst-3/

Deadline: 16 May 2023