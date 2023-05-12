Job Description
EcoCash Holdings is looking for a versatile and dynamic Business Analyst to join its Sasai Technical team. The successful incumbent will be responsible for directing the business and technical teams through effective planning, decision-making, documentation, development, and delivery of technical solutions that help EcoCash Business units realize value.
Location: Harare
Duties and Responsibilities
- Reviews EcoCash Holdings systems across all the Pillars supporting the business for reverse or forward engineering to keep the business at the cutting edge.
- Creates and evaluates proposals to improve the overall efficiency of operations within the Technology Division.
- Drives systems improvement by studying current practices, complex technical and managerial processes and designing modifications that promote productivity and efficiency.
- Provides information necessary for management strategic financial information technology planning and decision making.
- Leads process and product improvements and proposes solutions to any problems for the business.
- Leads product teams in the business requirements definition process.
- Works with the business teams to fully understand their products and makes sure all their requirements are captured.
- Analyses system documents and maintains system processes.
- Contributes to financial management processes by analysing and proposing Technology initiatives.
- Provides technical consultation and direction to internal and external customers.
Qualifications and Experience
- Bachelor's Degree.
- 3 Years Industry Experience.
Other
How to Apply
To Apply Use link: https://careers.ecocashholdings.co.zw/job/is-business-analyst-3/
Deadline: 16 May 2023