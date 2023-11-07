IS Risk Officer x2
Job Description
To provide risk-based information technology assurance, advisory, and consultancy services. Perform complex technology review and data analysis in pursuit of suspected fraud or business opportunities. Safeguarding of financial and reputational risk through detailed reviews of business controls, review of commercial services promotions, and certification of results.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Implements a risk based IS audit for the group (MNO, Ecocash Holdings, and Steward Bank) in compliance with IS audit standards, guidelines, and best practices.
- Executes audits in line with global trends and emerging IS risks.
- Plans specific audits to ensure that IT and business systems are protected and controlled.
- Formulates appropriate recommendations for adoption by the group after conducting audits in accordance with IS audit standards, guidelines, and best practices.
- Evaluate and decide on the effectiveness of IT governance structures to ensure adequate board control over the decisions, directions, and performance of IT so that it supports the organization’s strategies and objectives.
- Appraises the project management framework and project governance practices to ensure that business objectives are achieved in a cost-effective manner while managing risks to the group.
- Evaluate proposed control mechanisms for systems and/or infrastructure during specification, development/acquisition, and testing and decide if they will provide safeguards and comply with the groups’ policies and other requirements.
- Evaluate the process by which systems and/or infrastructure are maintained to ensure the continued support of the organization’s objectives and are subject to effective internal control.
- Evaluate service-level management practices and decide if the level of service from internal and external service providers is adequately defined and managed.
- Evaluate change, configuration, and release management practices and evaluate if changes made to the organization’s production environment are adequately controlled and documented.
- Designs and recommends the implementation and monitoring of logical access controls to ensure the confidentiality, integrity, availability, and authorized use of information assets.
- Develop and coordinate the updating of Business Continuity Plans across the group.
- Customize and design procedures to audit, investigate and ascertain the accuracy of system generated reporting documents, often in connection with anticipated or ongoing legal action.
- Design and perform complex analysis of data using various scientific and statistical methods for different business processes or operations reviews across the group.
- Conducts risk assessments on new products and services within the group and provides recommendations to mitigate the noted risks.
Qualifications and Experience
- Bachelor's Degree.
- At least 4 Years Experience.
Other
Deadline: 07 November 2023
