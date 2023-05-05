Pindula|
Hillside Teachers' College

Isindebele Lecturer

May. 12, 2023
Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced persons for the above Lecturing position.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Lecturing, Assessment.
  • Carrying out research.
  • Supervision of research Projects.
  • Teaching Practice supervision.

Qualifications and Experience

  • Bachelor of Education degree/Bachelor of Arts General degree in the relevant area.
  • Master in IsiNdebele Degree will be an added advantage.

Other

How to Apply

Candidates meeting the above requirements should submit the following documents; an application letter, detailed Curriculum vitae, copy of National I.D, copy of Birth Certificate, copy of academic and professional certificates, and a copy of completed RBM for 2022. NB: Photocopies must be certified by the Commissioner of Oaths and be in duplicate (2 sets of photocopies in 2 sets of envelopes). Candidates meeting the above requirements must apply to:

THE PRINCIPAL,

HILLSIDE TEACHERS' COLLEGE,

P. BAG 2,

HILLSIDE,

BULAWAYO

Remuneration: Successful candidate in the lecturer salary scale will maintain his/her current grade. 

NB: Members who once left Public Service should attach a clearance letter from the Public Service Commission. Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted for the interviews.

Deadline: 12 May 2023

Hillside Teachers' College is the first Associate College of the University of Zimbabwe and the first College mandated to educate Post 'A' Level pre-service secondary school teachers. It has pioneered programmes in the education of practical and foreign languages teachers.

Address: RJ87+755, Cecil Rd Hillside Teachers' College 240 Weir, Derby Rd, Bulawayo

Phone: 077 566 3940

 

