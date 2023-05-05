Isindebele Lecturer

Job Description
Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced persons for the above Lecturing position.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Lecturing, Assessment.
- Carrying out research.
- Supervision of research Projects.
- Teaching Practice supervision.
Qualifications and Experience
- Bachelor of Education degree/Bachelor of Arts General degree in the relevant area.
- Master in IsiNdebele Degree will be an added advantage.
Other
How to Apply
Candidates meeting the above requirements should submit the following documents; an application letter, detailed Curriculum vitae, copy of National I.D, copy of Birth Certificate, copy of academic and professional certificates, and a copy of completed RBM for 2022. NB: Photocopies must be certified by the Commissioner of Oaths and be in duplicate (2 sets of photocopies in 2 sets of envelopes). Candidates meeting the above requirements must apply to:
THE PRINCIPAL,
HILLSIDE TEACHERS' COLLEGE,
P. BAG 2,
HILLSIDE,
BULAWAYO
Remuneration: Successful candidate in the lecturer salary scale will maintain his/her current grade.
NB: Members who once left Public Service should attach a clearance letter from the Public Service Commission. Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted for the interviews.
Deadline: 12 May 2023