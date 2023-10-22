IT Administrator (GT) (Harare)
Job Description
The incumbent maintains the computer networks of all types, providing technical support and ensuring the whole company runs smoothly. He\she monitors and maintains the company computer systems, installs, and configures hardware and software, and solves technical issues as they arise.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Set up workstations with computers and necessary peripheral devices (routers, printers etc.)
- Check computer hardware (HDD, mouses, keyboards etc.) to ensure functionality.
- Install and configure appropriate software and functions according to specifications.
- Develop and maintain local networks in ways that optimize performance.
- Ensure security and privacy of networks and computer systems.
- Provide orientation and guidance to users on how to operate new software and computer equipment.
- Organize and schedule upgrades and maintenance without deterring others from completing their work.
- Perform troubleshooting to diagnose and resolve problems (repair or replace parts, debugging etc.)
- Maintain records/logs of repairs and fixes and maintenance schedule.
- Identify computer or network equipment shortages and place orders.
- Analyzing existing systems and offering new ideas for improvement.
- Bringing positive energy into the company, and forming lasting professional relationships with staff.
Qualifications and Experience
- A degree in ICT from a reputable College.
- At least 2 years’ experience as an ICT Officer.
- Good business acumen for problem solving.
- Confidence to deal with a range of stakeholders.
- Excellent time management skills and ability to prioritize a demanding workload.
- A positive attitude and a growth mind-set.
Other
How to Apply
Send CVs to: recruitment@dalkeitheng.co.zw
Deadline: 20 October 2023 at 10am
Dalkeith Engineering
Dalkeith Engineering a subsidiary of Hunslet Group of companies started operating in January 1994. Dalkeith Engineering has 3 divisions which are in Harare, Gweru, and Bulawayo. These divisions specialize in stripping, fitting and the maintenance of suspension parts for all type of vehicle on our roads at the present. We are the largest and leading manufacturers/distributors of front end suspension products sold within Zimbabwe as we supply 60% of the suspension spares requirements of large transporters and haulers and 20% of individuals and corporate markets.
Dalkeith Engineering was tested and approved by the Standards Association of Zimbabwe, the Motor Traders Association of Zimbabwe and the Vehicle Inspection Department on manufacturing, supplying and repairing suspension parts for vehicles.