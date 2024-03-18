I.T Administrator (Harare)

Job Description

Upgrading and installing hardware and software, performing troubleshooting to resolve any IT issues and maintaining and managing network infrastructure and servers and working with vendors to ensure IT systems are up-to date.

Duties and Responsibilities

Monitoring network and servers.

Installing and upgrading software and hardware.

Creating various user accounts and managing access and control options.

Managing data back-up and archives.

Retrieving and recovering data as and when required.

Optimizing computer systems by performing diagnostic teste.

Offering technical support to staff.

Qualifications and Experience

Bachelor's Degree in Information Technology (I.T), Computer Science or related.

At least 5 years proven experience as an I.T Administrator, System Administrator, Network Administration.

Complete knowledge of various I.T System and networks.

Thorough understanding of technology including hardware software and networking.

Problem solving skills.

Critical thinking.

Excellent technical skills.

Other

How to Apply

Qualified and interested candidates must email their CV and proof of qualifications to: vacancieshr81@gmail.com.

NB: Only shortlisted candidates will be responded to.