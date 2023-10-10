IT Administrator (Harare)

Job Description

Prodairy, a world-class manufacturer of fast-moving consumer goods, is seeking an organized and responsible individual to join our team as an IT administrator.

The potential candidate must have at least 4 years of experience in a similar role and will be responsible for maintaining the company’s IT network, security systems, and servers to ensure effective business continuity.

Duties and Responsibilities

Investigate and diagnose network and hardware.

Installation and configuration of all IT solutions.

Setting up new users, managing security and backup.

Assist IT users with daily needs.

Troubleshoot and resolve hardware connections, printer, and software issues reported.

Repairs and replaces hardware parts as required.

Monitors and remove viruses, spyware, and malicious software.

Routine server performance monitoring.

Manage IT infrastructure security.

Firewall management.

Performs any other duties as required from time to time.

Qualifications and Experience

Degree in Information Technology/Relevant IT Qualification.

At least 4 years’ experience in a similar role.

Practical knowledge of Pastel Evolution/Excel/Sage 1000/Microsoft 365, Sophos.

Knowledge of Computers and internet troubleshooting.

Ability to work accurately under pressure and meet set deadlines.

Excellent communication and analytical skills.

Other

How to Apply

If you are looking to join the fast-moving consumer goods world-class manufacturer then please send an email to: recruitment@prodairy.co.zw, clearly indicating the position you are applying for on the subject of the email.