IT Administrator (Harare)
Prodairy (Private) Limited
Job Description
Prodairy, a world-class manufacturer of fast-moving consumer goods, is seeking an organized and responsible individual to join our team as an IT administrator.
The potential candidate must have at least 4 years of experience in a similar role and will be responsible for maintaining the company’s IT network, security systems, and servers to ensure effective business continuity.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Investigate and diagnose network and hardware.
- Installation and configuration of all IT solutions.
- Setting up new users, managing security and backup.
- Assist IT users with daily needs.
- Troubleshoot and resolve hardware connections, printer, and software issues reported.
- Repairs and replaces hardware parts as required.
- Monitors and remove viruses, spyware, and malicious software.
- Routine server performance monitoring.
- Manage IT infrastructure security.
- Firewall management.
- Performs any other duties as required from time to time.
Qualifications and Experience
- Degree in Information Technology/Relevant IT Qualification.
- At least 4 years’ experience in a similar role.
- Practical knowledge of Pastel Evolution/Excel/Sage 1000/Microsoft 365, Sophos.
- Knowledge of Computers and internet troubleshooting.
- Ability to work accurately under pressure and meet set deadlines.
- Excellent communication and analytical skills.
How to Apply
If you are looking to join the fast-moving consumer goods world-class manufacturer then please send an email to: recruitment@prodairy.co.zw, clearly indicating the position you are applying for on the subject of the email.
