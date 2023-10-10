Pindula|Search Pindula
Account
Prodairy (Private) Limited

IT Administrator (Harare)

Prodairy (Private) Limited
Oct. 15, 2023
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedIn

Job Description

Prodairy, a world-class manufacturer of fast-moving consumer goods, is seeking an organized and responsible individual to join our team as an IT administrator.

The potential candidate must have at least 4 years of experience in a similar role and will be responsible for maintaining the company’s IT network, security systems, and servers to ensure effective business continuity.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Investigate and diagnose network and hardware.
  • Installation and configuration of all IT solutions.
  • Setting up new users, managing security and backup.
  • Assist IT users with daily needs.
  • Troubleshoot and resolve hardware connections, printer, and software issues reported.
  • Repairs and replaces hardware parts as required.
  • Monitors and remove viruses, spyware, and malicious software.
  • Routine server performance monitoring.
  • Manage IT infrastructure security.
  • Firewall management.
  • Performs any other duties as required from time to time.

Qualifications and Experience

  • Degree in Information Technology/Relevant IT Qualification.
  • At least 4 years’ experience in a similar role.
  • Practical knowledge of Pastel Evolution/Excel/Sage 1000/Microsoft 365, Sophos.
  • Knowledge of Computers and internet troubleshooting.
  • Ability to work accurately under pressure and meet set deadlines.
  • Excellent communication and analytical skills.

Other

How to Apply

If you are looking to join the fast-moving consumer goods world-class manufacturer then please send an email to: recruitment@prodairy.co.zw, clearly indicating the position you are applying for on the subject of the email.

Deadline: 15 October 2023

Generate a Whatsapp Message

Prodairy (Private) Limited

.

Browse Jobs

Related Jobs

Telone
Telone

Information Systems Auditor (Harare)

Deadline:
Netone
Netone

Business Intelligence Specialist (Harare)

Deadline:
Netone
Netone

Network Performance Engineer (Harare)

Deadline:
Netone
Netone

Datacom Specialist (Harare)

Deadline:
National Handling Services (NHS)
National Handling Services (NHS)

ICT Administrator (Harare)

Deadline:
Econet Wireless Zimbabwe
Econet Wireless Zimbabwe

Chief AI & Digital Officer

Deadline:
Elizabeth Glaser Paediatric AIDS Foundation (EGPAF)
Elizabeth Glaser Paediatric AIDS Foundation (EGPAF)

Angular/Angular JS Developer (Harare)

Deadline:
Elizabeth Glaser Paediatric AIDS Foundation (EGPAF)
Elizabeth Glaser Paediatric AIDS Foundation (EGPAF)

Backend Developer (Java Spring Developers familiar with AXON Framework)

Deadline:
Elizabeth Glaser Paediatric AIDS Foundation (EGPAF)
Elizabeth Glaser Paediatric AIDS Foundation (EGPAF)

Business Analyst (Harare)

Deadline:
Gwanda State University (GSU)
Gwanda State University (GSU)

Software Programmer

Deadline:

Buy Phones on Credit.

More
Feedback