IT Administrator

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced persons to fill the above mentioned position which has arisen in the Information Technology department.

Reporting to the IT Operations Manager, the incumbent will be responsible for administering banking systems, ensuring system uptime, performance, and security.

Performs daily end of day processes on core systems.

Managing data & program integrity.

Monitoring changes in end of day processing time and reporting anomalies.

Synchronizing systems ensuring system availability/ uptime.

Performs server administration and management activities.

Maintains process control changes and logs.

Implements backup policies, procedures, and maintains internal control standards.

Reviews back up and restoration operations and makes relevant recommendations.

Monitors transactions and escalates performance issues to management and/ or vendor.

Information Technology degree or equivalent.

At least 2 years’ experience in IT field.

