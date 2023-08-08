Zimbabwe Elections 2023
IT Administrator
Job Description
Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced persons to fill the above mentioned position which has arisen in the Information Technology department.
Reporting to the IT Operations Manager, the incumbent will be responsible for administering banking systems, ensuring system uptime, performance, and security.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Performs daily end of day processes on core systems.
- Managing data & program integrity.
- Monitoring changes in end of day processing time and reporting anomalies.
- Synchronizing systems ensuring system availability/ uptime.
- Performs server administration and management activities.
- Maintains process control changes and logs.
- Implements backup policies, procedures, and maintains internal control standards.
- Reviews back up and restoration operations and makes relevant recommendations.
- Monitors transactions and escalates performance issues to management and/ or vendor.
Qualifications and Experience
- Information Technology degree or equivalent.
- At least 2 years’ experience in IT field.
Other
How to Apply
Remuneration: The positions offer attractive remuneration package commensurate with qualifications and experience.
Interested candidates should email their applications accompanied with detailed CV, proof of qualifications and experience to recruitment@posb.co.zw
NB: Only shortlisted applicants will be contacted.
Deadline: 26 August 2023
