IT Attaché (Harare)

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified candidates to fill the above mentioned position that has arisen in our organization.

Duties and Responsibilities

Respond to user requests for service, troubleshoot problems and help develop solutions.

Support PC hardware components, desktop operating system software, and application software.

Perform minor repairs to equipment and arrange for other servicing needs.

Identify and report system issues to vendors. Monitor and test resolution of those issues sent to vendors.

Monitor antivirus software and updates and repair computers infected with spyware, adware and/or viruses.

Monitor backup systems and procedures to ensure data security.

Record activities, solutions and other responses to request for service.

Assist in maintaining inventory records and documentation for equipment.

Consult with vendors, perform research and evaluate products to assist in the selection and purchase of equipment and installation or upgrade of systems.

Assist users in determining appropriate software solutions to meet needs.

Develop and provide user training for basic hardware and software use.

Provide backup technical support for network including router, firewall, and wireless access point.

Any other duties that may be prescribed by the supervisor.

Qualifications and Experience

Studying towards a Bachelor’s degree in Information Technology, Computer Science, or related field.

Knowledge of computer systems and software.

Knowledge of network and system security.

Familiarity with hardware and software installation.

Excellent problem-solving and troubleshooting skills.

Strong communication and customer service skills.

Able to work independently and as part of a team.

Able to learn quickly and adapt to changing technology.

Other

How to Apply

Prospective candidates in possession of the above should send applications together with CV’s and results to: recruitment@stanneshospital.co.zw and mention the position being applied for in the subject matter.

Deadline: 05 August 2024