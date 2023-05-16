IT Graduate Trainee (Harare)

Job Description
We are looking for an IT Graduate Trainee to join our ICT department.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Assist with troubleshooting issues and provide technical support.
- Organize and maintain IT resources.
- Support in areas such as cybersecurity, programming, analytics, and data center management.
- Identify computer or network equipment shortages and place orders.
- Develop and maintain local networks in ways that optimize performance.
Qualifications and Experience
- Computer Science, Information Technology, or Management Information Systems major.
- 1 year proven experience.
- Strong verbal and written communication.
- Excellent analytical and problem-solving skills.
- Ability to work well in teams.
- Strong work ethic and attention to detail.
Other
How to Apply
Interested candidates to send their CVs on: info@nashfurnitures.co.zw in pdf format,
Deadline: 26 May 2023