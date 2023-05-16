Pindula|
Nash Furnishers

IT Graduate Trainee (Harare)

Nash Furnishers
May. 26, 2023
Job Description

We are looking for an IT Graduate Trainee to join our ICT department.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Assist with troubleshooting issues and provide technical support.
  • Organize and maintain IT resources.
  • Support in areas such as cybersecurity, programming, analytics, and data center management.
  • Identify computer or network equipment shortages and place orders.
  • Develop and maintain local networks in ways that optimize performance.

Qualifications and Experience

  • Computer Science, Information Technology, or Management Information Systems major.
  • 1 year proven experience.
  • Strong verbal and written communication.
  • Excellent analytical and problem-solving skills.
  • Ability to work well in teams.
  • Strong work ethic and attention to detail.

Other

How to Apply

Interested candidates to send their CVs on: info@nashfurnitures.co.zw in pdf format,

Deadline: 26 May 2023

Nash Furnishers

Furniture Company which specialises in Home and Office Custom Made Furniture and also kitchen appliances.

Address: 41 Kelvin North, Graniteside. Harare, Zimbabwe

Phone: +263731669843

