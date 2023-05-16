IT Graduate Trainee (Harare)

Job Description

We are looking for an IT Graduate Trainee to join our ICT department.

Duties and Responsibilities

Assist with troubleshooting issues and provide technical support.

Organize and maintain IT resources.

Support in areas such as cybersecurity, programming, analytics, and data center management.

Identify computer or network equipment shortages and place orders.

Develop and maintain local networks in ways that optimize performance.

Qualifications and Experience

Computer Science, Information Technology, or Management Information Systems major.

1 year proven experience.

Strong verbal and written communication.

Excellent analytical and problem-solving skills.

Ability to work well in teams.

Strong work ethic and attention to detail.

Other

How to Apply

Interested candidates to send their CVs on: info@nashfurnitures.co.zw in pdf format,

Deadline: 26 May 2023