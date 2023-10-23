IT Graduate Trainee (Harare)
Willowvale Motor Industries Ltd
Job Description
Graduate Trainee in IT , will undergo an intensive 2-year program designed to provide comprehensive knowledge and skills in various areas of IT.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Graduate Traineeship in IT.
Qualifications and Experience
- Upper second Degree in Information Systems, Software Engineering, Computer Science, or equivalent.
- Good passes in English language and mathematics at O' levels .
- Similar industrial attachment with reputable organization.
Other
How to Apply
Interested and qualified applicants should submit their application letter & CV clearly stating the discipline applied for on the subject to: csamkange@wmmi.co.zw
Deadline: 27 October 2023
Willowvale Motor Industries Ltd
The Willowvale Motor Industries Ltd. is an automobile and commercial vehicle manufacturer in Zimbabwe. Willowvale Motor Industries (WMI) was established in 1961 when Ford Motor Corporation of Canada imported a complete assembly plant to assemble Ford motor vehicles for the Federation of Rhodesia and Nyasaland. The Industrial Development Corporation (IDC) bought the company in 1967 for contractual assembly.
