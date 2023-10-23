IT Graduate Trainee (Harare)

Job Description

Graduate Trainee in IT , will undergo an intensive 2-year program designed to provide comprehensive knowledge and skills in various areas of IT.

Duties and Responsibilities

Graduate Traineeship in IT.

Qualifications and Experience

Upper second Degree in Information Systems, Software Engineering, Computer Science, or equivalent.

Good passes in English language and mathematics at O' levels .

Similar industrial attachment with reputable organization.

Other

How to Apply

Interested and qualified applicants should submit their application letter & CV clearly stating the discipline applied for on the subject to: csamkange@wmmi.co.zw

Deadline: 27 October 2023